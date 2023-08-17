Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, Aug. 18

7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! The Dashery, 517 Broadway, Alexandria

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 8:30 a.m. Swine Show, 5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, and 7 p.m. Runestone Rebellion Concert

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville

6 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Company

8 p.m. Eli Alger and the Faster Horses Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria

Saturday, Aug. 19

8 a.m.-All Day Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pork Chop Feed and 4:30 p.m. Blonde and the Bohunk Concert

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Erik Schultz and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Camping, Cherry Street Books

11:30-3 p.m. Music on the Lawn, with 11:30-12:30 Singer Songwriter Circle and 1-3 p.m. Concert with Charlie Roth and The Weary Ramblers, Central Square, Glenwood

Noon-12:30 a.m. WreckLes Entertainment, 4551 County Road 22, Garfield

4:30-9 p.m. Food Truck followed by 6 p.m. Velvet Brass Rumba Lesson and 7-9 p.m. Dance with the Velvet Brass, Farwell

5 p.m. Live Music with Mark Mraz, Lure Lakebar

7 p.m. Dan Rumsay Concert, Evansville Art Center

7 p.m. Radio Show Comedies, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria

8 p.m. Jameson Rodgers Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria

Sunday, Aug. 20

2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club

7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria

Tuesday, Aug. 22

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Champions Bass Fishing Tour, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

Noon-1 p.m. Chamber Listen & Learn: Dementia in Douglas County, Virtual Event, register at www.alexandriamn.org/listen--learn.html

Wednesday, Aug. 23

10:30-11 a.m. Storytime with Three Little Ninja Pigs author Corey Rosen Schwartz, Douglas County Library

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Knute Nelson Community Picnic, 420 12th Ave. E., Alexandria

3 p.m. United Way Fundraising Premier, Andria Theatre

6-7 p.m. Awesome Athletes with the Windmill Project, Lincoln Elementary, Alexandria

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, Aug. 24

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

5:30-7:30 p.m. Midwest Shriners Parade, Broadway Street, Alexandria

7 p.m. Salty Dogs, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Bohemian Queen (Queen Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: Sandlot, Central Square, Glenwood

Friday, Aug. 25

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s Tavern and Grill, Alexandria

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.