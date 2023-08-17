Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, August 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Events for Aug. 18-25, 2023

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
Today at 6:00 PM

Friday, Aug. 18
7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! The Dashery, 517 Broadway, Alexandria
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 8:30 a.m. Swine Show, 5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, and 7 p.m. Runestone Rebellion Concert
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
6 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Company
8 p.m. Eli Alger and the Faster Horses Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria

Saturday, Aug. 19
8 a.m.-All Day Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pork Chop Feed and 4:30 p.m. Blonde and the Bohunk Concert
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Erik Schultz and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Camping, Cherry Street Books
11:30-3 p.m. Music on the Lawn, with 11:30-12:30 Singer Songwriter Circle and 1-3 p.m. Concert with Charlie Roth and The Weary Ramblers, Central Square, Glenwood
Noon-12:30 a.m. WreckLes Entertainment, 4551 County Road 22, Garfield
4:30-9 p.m. Food Truck followed by 6 p.m. Velvet Brass Rumba Lesson and 7-9 p.m. Dance with the Velvet Brass, Farwell
5 p.m. Live Music with Mark Mraz, Lure Lakebar
7 p.m. Dan Rumsay Concert, Evansville Art Center
7 p.m. Radio Show Comedies, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria
8 p.m. Jameson Rodgers Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria

Sunday, Aug. 20
2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club
7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria

Tuesday, Aug. 22
7 a.m.-5 p.m. Champions Bass Fishing Tour, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
Noon-1 p.m. Chamber Listen & Learn: Dementia in Douglas County, Virtual Event, register at www.alexandriamn.org/listen--learn.html

Wednesday, Aug. 23
10:30-11 a.m. Storytime with Three Little Ninja Pigs author Corey Rosen Schwartz, Douglas County Library
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Knute Nelson Community Picnic, 420 12th Ave. E., Alexandria
3 p.m. United Way Fundraising Premier, Andria Theatre
6-7 p.m. Awesome Athletes with the Windmill Project, Lincoln Elementary, Alexandria

ADVERTISEMENT

Thursday, Aug. 24
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
5:30-7:30 p.m. Midwest Shriners Parade, Broadway Street, Alexandria
7 p.m. Salty Dogs, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Bohemian Queen (Queen Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.
8:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: Sandlot, Central Square, Glenwood

Friday, Aug. 25
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s Tavern and Grill, Alexandria
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

What To Read Next
SchoonhovenTim23.jpg
Lifestyle
Audubon chapter to hear about proposed new nature trail
3h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
081623.F.FF.SALAD.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Grilled Corn Salad with Fresh Tomatoes and Basil is easy to prepare and full of flavor
1d ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Lifestyle
Ask a Trooper: Can refugees use driver's licenses from their home countries?
2d ago
 · 
By  Jesse Grabow / Minnesota State Patrol
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
1-Todd Hale-DSC_0250.JPG
Sports
Powerlifters show their strength at Berserker Cup
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Evansville
Business
Evansville bank is getting sold
9h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
ErikSchultz SatArtMkt.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Erik Schultz to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
2h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Osman Shriners-Alex parade.jpg
News
More than 1,000 Shriners will be in Alexandria Aug. 23 through Aug. 26
10h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff