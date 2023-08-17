Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for Aug. 18-25, 2023
Friday, Aug. 18
7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! The Dashery, 517 Broadway, Alexandria
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 8:30 a.m. Swine Show, 5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, and 7 p.m. Runestone Rebellion Concert
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
6 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Company
8 p.m. Eli Alger and the Faster Horses Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria
Saturday, Aug. 19
8 a.m.-All Day Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Pork Chop Feed and 4:30 p.m. Blonde and the Bohunk Concert
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Erik Schultz and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Camping, Cherry Street Books
11:30-3 p.m. Music on the Lawn, with 11:30-12:30 Singer Songwriter Circle and 1-3 p.m. Concert with Charlie Roth and The Weary Ramblers, Central Square, Glenwood
Noon-12:30 a.m. WreckLes Entertainment, 4551 County Road 22, Garfield
4:30-9 p.m. Food Truck followed by 6 p.m. Velvet Brass Rumba Lesson and 7-9 p.m. Dance with the Velvet Brass, Farwell
5 p.m. Live Music with Mark Mraz, Lure Lakebar
7 p.m. Dan Rumsay Concert, Evansville Art Center
7 p.m. Radio Show Comedies, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria
8 p.m. Jameson Rodgers Concert, Douglas County Fair, Alexandria
Sunday, Aug. 20
2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club
7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria
Tuesday, Aug. 22
7 a.m.-5 p.m. Champions Bass Fishing Tour, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
Noon-1 p.m. Chamber Listen & Learn: Dementia in Douglas County, Virtual Event, register at www.alexandriamn.org/listen--learn.html
Wednesday, Aug. 23
10:30-11 a.m. Storytime with Three Little Ninja Pigs author Corey Rosen Schwartz, Douglas County Library
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Knute Nelson Community Picnic, 420 12th Ave. E., Alexandria
3 p.m. United Way Fundraising Premier, Andria Theatre
6-7 p.m. Awesome Athletes with the Windmill Project, Lincoln Elementary, Alexandria
Thursday, Aug. 24
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
5:30-7:30 p.m. Midwest Shriners Parade, Broadway Street, Alexandria
7 p.m. Salty Dogs, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Bohemian Queen (Queen Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.
8:30 p.m. Movie in the Park: Sandlot, Central Square, Glenwood
Friday, Aug. 25
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s Tavern and Grill, Alexandria
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre
