Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for Aug. 11-18, 2023
Friday, Aug. 11
10 a.m.-Midnight Garfield Days 2023, with 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Garage Sale Fundraiser and 9 p.m. Street Dance with Luke Christenson Band
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
6:30 p.m. Music on the Patio with Robb Justice, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Saturday, Aug. 12
7:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Garfield Days with Parade at noon, 1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival, and 9 p.m. Street Dance with Hat Trick
8-11 a.m. Alexandria Wrestling Booster Club Fishing Classic, Zorbaz on the Lake
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Todd and Tina, Youth Activities, and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Barnyard Friends Themed, Cherry Street Books
10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Berserker Cup Strongman Competition, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria
1 p.m. Author Hour with Leif Enger, Douglas County Library
1-4 p.m. Lakes Area Pride Lake Day, Lake Latoka Beach
5 p.m. Live Music with Andy Fischer, Lure Lakebar
6 p.m. WEcovery Paint in the Park, Noonan's Park
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Sunday, Aug. 13
8-11 a.m. Cub Scout Pack 418 Pancake Breakfast, St. Mary’s Church, Alexandria
3-6 p.m. Ballroom dancing with the O’Hagan Combo, Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood
4 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Lure Lakebar
7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Tuesday, Aug. 15
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
Wednesday, Aug. 16
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 1p.m. Pie Tasting Contest, 4:30 p.m. Line Dance Lesson, and 7 p.m. Fabulous Armadillos Concert
11 a.m.-7 p.m. Alexandria Rotary's 58th Annual Pork Chop & Corn Jubilee, Alexandria Fire Hall
4:30-7 p.m. Community Wood Fired Pizza Night for the Alexandria Artist Guild, Alexandria United Methodist Church
7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria
Thursday, Aug. 17
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 10:30 a.m. Balloon Art, 1 p.m. Dairy Show, and 8 p.m. Eli Alger and the Faster Horses Concert
Bus trip to Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Granite Falls, Alexandria Senior Center, register at 320-762-2087
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
6 p.m. Summer Soiree Fundraiser, Theatre L’Homme Dieu, reservations needed
7-9 p.m. Rock the runway - Evsie Fashion Show for Tweens, Viking Plaza Mall
7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center
7 p.m. Cimarron, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
Friday, Aug. 18
7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Minnesota Market, 517 Broadway, Alexandria
8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 8:30 a.m. Swine Show, 5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, and 7 p.m. Runestone Rebellion Concert
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre
