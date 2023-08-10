Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, Aug. 11

10 a.m.-Midnight Garfield Days 2023, with 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Garage Sale Fundraiser and 9 p.m. Street Dance with Luke Christenson Band

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville

6:30 p.m. Music on the Patio with Robb Justice, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Saturday, Aug. 12

7:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Garfield Days with Parade at noon, 1-4 p.m. Kiddie Carnival, and 9 p.m. Street Dance with Hat Trick

8-11 a.m. Alexandria Wrestling Booster Club Fishing Classic, Zorbaz on the Lake

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Todd and Tina, Youth Activities, and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Barnyard Friends Themed, Cherry Street Books

10 a.m.-2 p.m. The Berserker Cup Strongman Competition, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria

1 p.m. Author Hour with Leif Enger, Douglas County Library

1-4 p.m. Lakes Area Pride Lake Day, Lake Latoka Beach

5 p.m. Live Music with Andy Fischer, Lure Lakebar

6 p.m. WEcovery Paint in the Park, Noonan's Park

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Sunday, Aug. 13

8-11 a.m. Cub Scout Pack 418 Pancake Breakfast, St. Mary’s Church, Alexandria

3-6 p.m. Ballroom dancing with the O’Hagan Combo, Lakeside Ballroom in Glenwood

4 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Lure Lakebar

7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday, Aug. 15

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

Wednesday, Aug. 16

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 1p.m. Pie Tasting Contest, 4:30 p.m. Line Dance Lesson, and 7 p.m. Fabulous Armadillos Concert

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Alexandria Rotary's 58th Annual Pork Chop & Corn Jubilee, Alexandria Fire Hall

4:30-7 p.m. Community Wood Fired Pizza Night for the Alexandria Artist Guild, Alexandria United Methodist Church

7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria

Thursday, Aug. 17

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 10:30 a.m. Balloon Art, 1 p.m. Dairy Show, and 8 p.m. Eli Alger and the Faster Horses Concert

Bus trip to Fagen Fighters WWII Museum in Granite Falls, Alexandria Senior Center, register at 320-762-2087

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

6 p.m. Summer Soiree Fundraiser, Theatre L’Homme Dieu, reservations needed

7-9 p.m. Rock the runway - Evsie Fashion Show for Tweens, Viking Plaza Mall

7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center

7 p.m. Cimarron, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Friday, Aug. 18

7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Minnesota Market, 517 Broadway, Alexandria

8 a.m.-9 p.m. Douglas County Fair, Alexandria, with 8:30 a.m. Swine Show, 5 p.m. Kid's Bike Giveaway, and 7 p.m. Runestone Rebellion Concert

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wooly Women Textile Exhibit, Evansville Art Center, Evansville

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Admissions, Lakes Area Theatre

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.