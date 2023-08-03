Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, Aug. 4

7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! AFLAC, 700 Cedar St., Ste. 185, Alexandria

9–11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, Lake Carlos State Park Fishing Docks

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Bean Bag Tournament, Lions Park, Brandon

6:30 p.m. Mick Sterling, “From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees,” Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens

7 p.m. Family Fun Night, Pope County Fair, Glenwood

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Bull Ride, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, Parkers Prairie

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Craig Torgerson, Evansville Art Center

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 a.m. Brandon Summerfest, with 11 a.m. parade and 8 p.m. Street Dance, Brandon

8 a.m.-Midnight, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival with 1 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull and 10 p.m. fireworks, Parkers Prairie

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m. Bread to the Nations: Women for Women Fundraiser, Alexandria Covenant Church

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Lady and the Cowboy, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Elephants Themed, Cherry Street Books

2 p.m. Artist Receptions for Sue Werner and Bonnie Norgren, the Corner Garage, Farwell

3-5 p.m. Live Irish American Folk Music with The Terraplanes, the Corner Garage, Farwell

5 p.m. Live Music with Ellis Griffin, Lure Lakebar

6 p.m. Live Music with Absolute Zero, Pope County Fair, Glenwood

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Sunday, Aug. 6

7 a.m.-4 p.m. Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, with 8 a.m. Car Show and Noon parade, Parkers Prairie

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Annual Forada First Responder Fundraising Breakfast, Forada

9 a.m. - Brandon Summerfest Softball Tournament, Brandon JV Softball Field

2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Abram and Rebecca, Lure Lakebare

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Monday, Aug. 7

4:30-8 p.m. Pizza and Live Music with Salty Dogs, Gathered Oaks

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Tuesday, Aug. 8

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, Aug. 9

2 p.m. Sensory-Friendly Showing of Beauty and the Beast, Andria Theatre

5 p.m. Runestone Museum’s 2023 Annual Steak Fry Dinner Fundraiser, Broadway Ballroom

5-8 p.m. Minnesota Wild Road Tour, Runestone Community Center

5:30 p.m. Hospice of Douglas County’s Memorial Butterfly Release, Alexandria City Park

7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, Aug. 10

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

5:15-6:15 p.m. We’llWalk with Alomere Health, Big Ole Park

7 p.m. 70’s Magic Sunshine, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Friday, Aug. 11

Garfield Days 2023

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

9 p.m.-12 a.m. Garfield Days Street Dance with Luke Christenson Band, Garfield Pub

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.