Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for Aug. 4-11, 2023
Friday, Aug. 4
7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! AFLAC, 700 Cedar St., Ste. 185, Alexandria
9–11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, Lake Carlos State Park Fishing Docks
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
6 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Bean Bag Tournament, Lions Park, Brandon
6:30 p.m. Mick Sterling, “From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees,” Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens
7 p.m. Family Fun Night, Pope County Fair, Glenwood
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Bull Ride, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, Parkers Prairie
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Craig Torgerson, Evansville Art Center
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Saturday, Aug. 5
7 a.m. Brandon Summerfest, with 11 a.m. parade and 8 p.m. Street Dance, Brandon
8 a.m.-Midnight, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival with 1 p.m. Truck and Tractor Pull and 10 p.m. fireworks, Parkers Prairie
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m. Bread to the Nations: Women for Women Fundraiser, Alexandria Covenant Church
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Lady and the Cowboy, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Elephants Themed, Cherry Street Books
2 p.m. Artist Receptions for Sue Werner and Bonnie Norgren, the Corner Garage, Farwell
3-5 p.m. Live Irish American Folk Music with The Terraplanes, the Corner Garage, Farwell
5 p.m. Live Music with Ellis Griffin, Lure Lakebar
6 p.m. Live Music with Absolute Zero, Pope County Fair, Glenwood
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Sunday, Aug. 6
7 a.m.-4 p.m. Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, with 8 a.m. Car Show and Noon parade, Parkers Prairie
8 a.m.-12 p.m. Annual Forada First Responder Fundraising Breakfast, Forada
9 a.m. - Brandon Summerfest Softball Tournament, Brandon JV Softball Field
2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Abram and Rebecca, Lure Lakebare
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Monday, Aug. 7
4:30-8 p.m. Pizza and Live Music with Salty Dogs, Gathered Oaks
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Tuesday, Aug. 8
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, Aug. 9
2 p.m. Sensory-Friendly Showing of Beauty and the Beast, Andria Theatre
5 p.m. Runestone Museum’s 2023 Annual Steak Fry Dinner Fundraiser, Broadway Ballroom
5-8 p.m. Minnesota Wild Road Tour, Runestone Community Center
5:30 p.m. Hospice of Douglas County’s Memorial Butterfly Release, Alexandria City Park
7 p.m. Festival of the Lakes Chamber Music Concert, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Thursday, Aug. 10
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
5:15-6:15 p.m. We’llWalk with Alomere Health, Big Ole Park
7 p.m. 70’s Magic Sunshine, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Friday, Aug. 11
Garfield Days 2023
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
9 p.m.-12 a.m. Garfield Days Street Dance with Luke Christenson Band, Garfield Pub
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
ADVERTISEMENT