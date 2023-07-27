Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for July 28-Aug. 4, 2023
Friday, July 28
9-5:30 p.m. Free Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center, Alexandria
9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park
9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Glenwood Waterama, with 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pickleball Tournaments, Glenwood City Park tennis courts
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
2-3 p.m. Hidden Treasures-Geocaching, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
4-6 p.m. Reptiles of the Park Drop-in Nature Table, Main Park Office, Lake Carlos State Park
5-5:30 p.m. Friday Night Stuffy Sleepover, Cherry Street Books
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, 22 Northmen Brewing Company
6 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T’s
6:30-9:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens with Jeff Dayton, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7 p.m. A Night of Story and Song with Ralph Covert, Evansville Art Center
Saturday, July 29
6 a.m.- 1 a.m. Glenwood Waterama, with 9 a.m. Sand Sculpture Contest, Glenwood
8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rose City Threshing & Heritage Festival, with 11 a.m. parade, and 2 p.m. threshing, Rose City
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with LiveWire and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
9 a.m.-4 p.m. Interlachen Bazaar, 4960 County Road 42 NE, Alexandria
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Art in the Park, City Park, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Rock Hound Story Time for ages 2-6, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Donuts, Cherry Street Books
2-3 p.m. Marvelous Monarchs, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
5-8 p.m. Live Music with Mark Mraz, Lure Lakebar
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7-8 p.m. Things with Wings: Bats Campfire Program, amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park
7-8:30 p.m. Tom Mohr (On God, Soul, Love and Leadership— Music, Poetry, Reflections), Farwell
9 p.m. Live Music with Dirty Little Secret, Fired Up Bar & Grill, Alexandria
Sunday, July 30
8 a.m.-5 p.m. Rose City Threshing & Heritage Festival, with 11 a.m. parade and 2 p.m. threshing, Rose City
8 a.m.-7 p.m. Glenwood Waterama, Glenwood City Park
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art in the Park, City Park, Alexandria
2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club
4 p.m. Live Music with Jon Theis, Lure Lake Bar
6 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alexandria
Monday, July 31
4:30-7:30 p.m. Cards Football Pasta Feed, Elks Club, Alexandria
4:30-8 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer and Pizza, Gathered Oaks
6:30-8 p.m. Open Mic Night, Cherry Street Books
Tuesday, Aug. 1
7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
10–11:30 a.m. Bees and Beeswax Candles, Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center
2-3 p.m. Amazing Beavers, Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center
5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring Xpedition, Brophy Park
5-7 p.m. Community Night Out, Alexandria City Park
7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
8-10 p.m. Full Moon Stand-Up Paddle, Lake Carlos Marina
ADVERTISEMENT
Wednesday, Aug. 2
7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
11-12 p.m. Once Upon A Loon Author Reading, Smokey Timbers Camp, Miltona
5 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Pork Chop Feed, Ice Cream and Beer Garden, Brandon Lions Park
5:30-6:30 p.m. Windmill Project’s Awesome Athletes, Woodland Elementary School
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Thursday, Aug. 3
7 a.m.-3 pm Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community Center
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
5-8 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Car Show, Gardonville Headquarters, Brandon
7 p.m. Stone Road, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Friday, Aug. 4
6 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Bean Bag Tournament, Lions Park
7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! AFLAC, 700 Cedar St., Ste. 185, Alexandria
9–11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, Lake Carlos State Park Fishing Docks
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
6:30 p.m. Mick Sterling, “From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees,” Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens
7 p.m. Family Fun Night, Pope County Fair, Glenwood
7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Bull Ride, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, Parkers Prairie
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Craig Torgerson, Evansville Art Center
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
ADVERTISEMENT