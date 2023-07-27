Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, July 28

9-5:30 p.m. Free Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center, Alexandria

9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park

9 a.m.-12:30 a.m. Glenwood Waterama, with 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pickleball Tournaments, Glenwood City Park tennis courts

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

2-3 p.m. Hidden Treasures-Geocaching, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

4-6 p.m. Reptiles of the Park Drop-in Nature Table, Main Park Office, Lake Carlos State Park

5-5:30 p.m. Friday Night Stuffy Sleepover, Cherry Street Books

5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, 22 Northmen Brewing Company

6 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T’s

6:30-9:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens with Jeff Dayton, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. A Night of Story and Song with Ralph Covert, Evansville Art Center

Saturday, July 29

6 a.m.- 1 a.m. Glenwood Waterama, with 9 a.m. Sand Sculpture Contest, Glenwood

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Rose City Threshing & Heritage Festival, with 11 a.m. parade, and 2 p.m. threshing, Rose City

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with LiveWire and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

9 a.m.-4 p.m. Interlachen Bazaar, 4960 County Road 42 NE, Alexandria

9 a.m.-5 p.m. Art in the Park, City Park, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Rock Hound Story Time for ages 2-6, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Donuts, Cherry Street Books

2-3 p.m. Marvelous Monarchs, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

5-8 p.m. Live Music with Mark Mraz, Lure Lakebar

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7-8 p.m. Things with Wings: Bats Campfire Program, amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park

7-8:30 p.m. Tom Mohr (On God, Soul, Love and Leadership— Music, Poetry, Reflections), Farwell

9 p.m. Live Music with Dirty Little Secret, Fired Up Bar & Grill, Alexandria

Sunday, July 30

8 a.m.-5 p.m. Rose City Threshing & Heritage Festival, with 11 a.m. parade and 2 p.m. threshing, Rose City

8 a.m.-7 p.m. Glenwood Waterama, Glenwood City Park

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Art in the Park, City Park, Alexandria

2-4 p.m. Geneva Pro/Junior Mentorship, Grades 1-5, Geneva Golf Club

4 p.m. Live Music with Jon Theis, Lure Lake Bar

6 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alexandria

Monday, July 31

4:30-7:30 p.m. Cards Football Pasta Feed, Elks Club, Alexandria

4:30-8 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer and Pizza, Gathered Oaks

6:30-8 p.m. Open Mic Night, Cherry Street Books

Tuesday, Aug. 1

7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

10–11:30 a.m. Bees and Beeswax Candles, Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center

2-3 p.m. Amazing Beavers, Lake Carlos State Park Visitor Center

5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring Xpedition, Brophy Park

5-7 p.m. Community Night Out, Alexandria City Park

7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

8-10 p.m. Full Moon Stand-Up Paddle, Lake Carlos Marina

Wednesday, Aug. 2

7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

11-12 p.m. Once Upon A Loon Author Reading, Smokey Timbers Camp, Miltona

5 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Pork Chop Feed, Ice Cream and Beer Garden, Brandon Lions Park

5:30-6:30 p.m. Windmill Project’s Awesome Athletes, Woodland Elementary School

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, Aug. 3

7 a.m.-3 pm Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Runestone Community Center

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

5-8 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Car Show, Gardonville Headquarters, Brandon

7 p.m. Stone Road, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Friday, Aug. 4

6 p.m. Brandon Summerfest Bean Bag Tournament, Lions Park

7:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! AFLAC, 700 Cedar St., Ste. 185, Alexandria

9–11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, Lake Carlos State Park Fishing Docks

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6:30 p.m. Mick Sterling, “From Barry: The Perfect Songs of Barry Gibb and the Bee Gees,” Legacy of the Lakes Museum and Gardens

7 p.m. Family Fun Night, Pope County Fair, Glenwood

7 p.m. BEAUTIFUL, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney’s Beauty and The Beast Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Bull Ride, Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, Parkers Prairie

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Craig Torgerson, Evansville Art Center

