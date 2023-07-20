Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for July 21-28, 2023
Friday, July 21
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Gate City Bank
9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
6 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s, Alexandria
6:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens: Davina and the Vagabonds, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Saturday, July 22
8 a.m. Alexandria Triathlon, Lake Brophy County Park
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Turtles Story Time for ages 2-6, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Bumblebee Themed, Cherry Street Books
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Taylor Krumm, Cherry Street Books
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Alexandria Hog Roast 2023, Apol's Harley-Davidson, Alexandria
11 a.m.-4 p.m. WEcovery Summer Picnic, Alexandria City Park
1-5 p.m. Alexandria Craft Beer Event, Knute Nelson Ballpark
2-3 p.m. "Snap Shot" Nature Photography for Phone Cameras, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
Sunday, July 23
9:30 a.m.- Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, Shalom Lutheran Church
Noon-3 p.m. Pints and Paws Dog Adoption, Copper Trail Brewing Co., Alexandria
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Andy Fischer, Lure Lakebar
Monday, July 24
5 p.m. Pizza and Live Music with Paradocx, Gathered Oaks, Alexandria
Tuesday, July 25
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
9:30-11 a.m. Birds and Birding Walk, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring Slamabama, Brophy Park
Wednesday, July 26
9:30-11 a.m. Hike with the Naturalist- Prairie Walk, Horse Camp Day Use Area, Lake Carlos State Park
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
2-3 p.m. Mammals of Your Backyard, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
2-3 p.m. BINGO for Kids, Douglas County Library
Thursday, July 27
11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFW 936 Auxiliary Salad Luncheon, St. Mary's Church, Alexandria
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
7 p.m. Billy D & Crystals, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Chase & Ovation (Prince Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.
Friday, July 28
9-5:30 p.m. Free Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center, Alexandria
9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
2-3 p.m. Hidden Treasures-Geocaching, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park
4-6 p.m. Reptiles of the Park Drop-in Nature Table, Main Park Office, Lake Carlos State Park
5-5:30 p.m. Friday Night Stuffy Sleepover, Cherry Street Books
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, 22 Northmen Brewing Company
6:30-9:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens with Jeff Dayton, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7 p.m. A Night of Story and Song with Ralph Covert, Evansville Art Center
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
