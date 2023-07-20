Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, July 21

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Gate City Bank

9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s, Alexandria

6:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens: Davina and the Vagabonds, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Saturday, July 22

8 a.m. Alexandria Triathlon, Lake Brophy County Park

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Turtles Story Time for ages 2-6, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Bumblebee Themed, Cherry Street Books

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Taylor Krumm, Cherry Street Books

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Alexandria Hog Roast 2023, Apol's Harley-Davidson, Alexandria

11 a.m.-4 p.m. WEcovery Summer Picnic, Alexandria City Park

1-5 p.m. Alexandria Craft Beer Event, Knute Nelson Ballpark

2-3 p.m. "Snap Shot" Nature Photography for Phone Cameras, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

Sunday, July 23

9:30 a.m.- Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, Shalom Lutheran Church

Noon-3 p.m. Pints and Paws Dog Adoption, Copper Trail Brewing Co., Alexandria

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Andy Fischer, Lure Lakebar

Monday, July 24

5 p.m. Pizza and Live Music with Paradocx, Gathered Oaks, Alexandria

Tuesday, July 25

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

9:30-11 a.m. Birds and Birding Walk, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring Slamabama, Brophy Park

Wednesday, July 26

9:30-11 a.m. Hike with the Naturalist- Prairie Walk, Horse Camp Day Use Area, Lake Carlos State Park

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

2-3 p.m. Mammals of Your Backyard, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

2-3 p.m. BINGO for Kids, Douglas County Library

Thursday, July 27

11 a.m.-1 p.m. VFW 936 Auxiliary Salad Luncheon, St. Mary's Church, Alexandria

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

7 p.m. Billy D & Crystals, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Chase & Ovation (Prince Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Friday, July 28

9-5:30 p.m. Free Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center, Alexandria

9-11 a.m. Fishing Frenzy Friday, fishing docks near the amphitheater, Lake Carlos State Park

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

2-3 p.m. Hidden Treasures-Geocaching, Visitor Center, Lake Carlos State Park

4-6 p.m. Reptiles of the Park Drop-in Nature Table, Main Park Office, Lake Carlos State Park

5-5:30 p.m. Friday Night Stuffy Sleepover, Cherry Street Books

5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, 22 Northmen Brewing Company

6:30-9:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens with Jeff Dayton, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. A Night of Story and Song with Ralph Covert, Evansville Art Center

