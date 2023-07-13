Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for July 14-21, 2023
Friday, July 14
8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2023 Big Ole Paddlefest, Chain of Lakes, various locations
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
4:30 p.m. Miltona Tornado Days, with Pork Chop Feed at 4:30 p.m. and Free Movie at 7 p.m.
5 p.m. Forada Fire Department Pork Chop Feed, Forada
5-11:30 p.m. Relay For Life, Douglas County Fairgrounds
6-9 p.m. Music on the Patio w/ John Fox, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co.
6:30 p.m. Southern Gospel Concert with Fred Walter and Daughters Grace and Jessica, New Life Christian Church
7-9 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria
7-9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Company
7:30 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu
8 p.m.-12 a.m. Live Rock with Tainted Vibes, Alex VFW Post 936
Saturday, July 15
8 a.m.-Midnight. Miltona Tornado Days, with 8 a.m. 5K and Noon Parade
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m. 2023 Big Ole Paddlefest, 4451 S. Riverview Drive NE, Carlos
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Greg Lehrke and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 Story Hour: Veggies Themed, Cherry Street Books
Tornado Days Festival, Miltona
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Circle, Central Square, Glenwood
Noon-3 p.m. Gallery Reception with Nancy X. Valentine, with artist’s talk from 12:30-1 p.m., Central Square, Glenwood
1-3 p.m. Music on the Lawn: Charlie Roth and Humbletown, Central Square, Glenwood
4-5:30 p.m. Southern Gospel Concert with Fred Walter and Daughters Grace and Jessica, Corner Garage, Farwell
5 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Lure Lakebar
6 p.m. Artist Reception for Donna Gylson and Mary Paulsen shows, Schoolhouse Gallery, Farwell
7:30 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu
8 p.m. Shirts & Skins at Miltona Fireman's Dance, Miltona Fire Department
Sunday, July 16
8 a.m.-6 p.m. Miltona Tornado Days, with Pancake Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m. and Short on Cash, 2-6 p.m.
1 p.m. Line Dancing, Alexandria Senior Center
3-6 p.m. Ballroom Dancing, Lakeside Ballroom, Glenwood
4-5:15 p.m. Sarah Hart Concert, Church of St. Mary's Great Hall
7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. Live Music with Gordy & Debbie, The Dog House Bar & Grill Parkers Prairie
Monday, July 17
4:30-8 p.m. Live Music with Jimmy Peterson and Pizza Night, Gathered Oaks
Tuesday, July 18
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
1 p.m. Let's Go Fishing Pontoon Ride, Alexandria Senior Center, register at 320-762-2087
5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring The Fabulous Armadillos, Brophy Park
7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Wednesday, July 19
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
4-6 p.m. Putt Fore Dough Scramble Putting Tournament, Alexandria Area Community Foundation Fundraiser, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center
4:30-7 p.m. 37th Annual Shalom Western Barbecue, Shalom Lutheran Church, Alexandria
5:30 PM Central Lakes Remote Workers Society at Alexandria Community Wood Fire Oven, 2210 Sixth Ave. E.
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Thursday, July 20
10 a.m.-noon, Free Kids' Art Class with Steve Larson and Gloria Pfeifer, Corner Garage, Farwell
10:30-11 a.m. CLIMB Theatre Presents: The Ant & The Grasshopper, Douglas County Library
1:30 p.m. Love Letters Matinee, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
5:30-7 p.m. July Guided Galleries, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Rockin Hollywoods, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center
7-9 p.m. Live Music with Alex The Traveler, The Depot Smokehouse and Tavern
7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Friday, July 21
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Gate City Bank
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
6 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s, Alexandria
6:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens: Davina and the Vagabonds, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre
7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
