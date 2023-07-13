Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, July 14

8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2023 Big Ole Paddlefest, Chain of Lakes, various locations

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

4:30 p.m. Miltona Tornado Days, with Pork Chop Feed at 4:30 p.m. and Free Movie at 7 p.m.

5 p.m. Forada Fire Department Pork Chop Feed, Forada

5-11:30 p.m. Relay For Life, Douglas County Fairgrounds

6-9 p.m. Music on the Patio w/ John Fox, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co.

6:30 p.m. Southern Gospel Concert with Fred Walter and Daughters Grace and Jessica, New Life Christian Church

7-9 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7:30 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

8 p.m.-12 a.m. Live Rock with Tainted Vibes, Alex VFW Post 936

Saturday, July 15

8 a.m.-Midnight. Miltona Tornado Days, with 8 a.m. 5K and Noon Parade

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m. 2023 Big Ole Paddlefest, 4451 S. Riverview Drive NE, Carlos

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Greg Lehrke and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 Story Hour: Veggies Themed, Cherry Street Books

Tornado Days Festival, Miltona

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Singer/Songwriter Circle, Central Square, Glenwood

Noon-3 p.m. Gallery Reception with Nancy X. Valentine, with artist’s talk from 12:30-1 p.m., Central Square, Glenwood

1-3 p.m. Music on the Lawn: Charlie Roth and Humbletown, Central Square, Glenwood

4-5:30 p.m. Southern Gospel Concert with Fred Walter and Daughters Grace and Jessica, Corner Garage, Farwell

5 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Lure Lakebar

6 p.m. Artist Reception for Donna Gylson and Mary Paulsen shows, Schoolhouse Gallery, Farwell

7:30 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

8 p.m. Shirts & Skins at Miltona Fireman's Dance, Miltona Fire Department

Sunday, July 16

8 a.m.-6 p.m. Miltona Tornado Days, with Pancake Breakfast 8-11:30 a.m. and Short on Cash, 2-6 p.m.

1 p.m. Line Dancing, Alexandria Senior Center

3-6 p.m. Ballroom Dancing, Lakeside Ballroom, Glenwood

4-5:15 p.m. Sarah Hart Concert, Church of St. Mary's Great Hall

7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. Live Music with Gordy & Debbie, The Dog House Bar & Grill Parkers Prairie

Monday, July 17

4:30-8 p.m. Live Music with Jimmy Peterson and Pizza Night, Gathered Oaks

Tuesday, July 18

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

1 p.m. Let's Go Fishing Pontoon Ride, Alexandria Senior Center, register at 320-762-2087

5 p.m. Summer Sounds by Brophy featuring The Fabulous Armadillos, Brophy Park

7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Wednesday, July 19

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

4-6 p.m. Putt Fore Dough Scramble Putting Tournament, Alexandria Area Community Foundation Fundraiser, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center

4:30-7 p.m. 37th Annual Shalom Western Barbecue, Shalom Lutheran Church, Alexandria

5:30 PM Central Lakes Remote Workers Society at Alexandria Community Wood Fire Oven, 2210 Sixth Ave. E.

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, July 20

10 a.m.-noon, Free Kids' Art Class with Steve Larson and Gloria Pfeifer, Corner Garage, Farwell

10:30-11 a.m. CLIMB Theatre Presents: The Ant & The Grasshopper, Douglas County Library

1:30 p.m. Love Letters Matinee, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

5:30-7 p.m. July Guided Galleries, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Rockin Hollywoods, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center

7-9 p.m. Live Music with Alex The Traveler, The Depot Smokehouse and Tavern

7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Friday, July 21

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Gate City Bank

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Willy T’s, Alexandria

6:30 p.m. Music in the Gardens: Davina and the Vagabonds, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: The Christians, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Annie Kids, Andria Theatre

7:30 p.m. Love Letters, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

