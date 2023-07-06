Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, July 7

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Sacred Journey Academy 4133 Iowa St., Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria

7 - 6:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Rhythm and Rhyme, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre

7-10 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with the Salty Dogs, Evansville Art Center

7:30 p.m. Remembering Bobby Vee Show, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

8 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice Band, the Eagles 3063

Saturday, July 8

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Ethan Kraft and Friends, Youth Activities, and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Legacy of the Lakes Diamond Classic Boat Show, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Lake Darling.

10:30 a.m.-noon. 2023 Garden Coffee for Women and Girls, free, Lake Geneva Christian Center

11 a.m. Ribbon Cutting: Alexandria Community Mural, 203 Broadway, Alexandria

3-5 p.m. Music with Leon & Sparky at the Annual Farwell Celebration, Corner Garage, Farwell

5-8 Live Music with Rachael Ianiro, Rolling Forks Vineyards, Glenwood

7:30 p.m. Remembering Bobby Vee Show, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Sunday, July 9

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Lure Lakebar

Monday, July 10

10:30-11:30 a.m. Knute Nelson Hospice Memorial Dove Release, Grand Arbor Healing Gardens, 4403 Pioneer Road SE

Noon. 21st Annual Laker Classic Golf Tournament, Minnewaska Golf Club, Glenwood

2:30-4:30 p.m. Try Sled Hockey Event, Runestone Community Center, Alexandria

7 p.m. Navy Band Great Lakes Brass Ambassadors Ensemble, Veterans Memorial, Alexandria

Tuesday, July 11

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

1 p.m. Line dancing, Alexandria Senior Center

1-1:30 p.m. Ventriloquist James Wedgwood, Douglas County Library

6:30-8 p.m. Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter Conversation, Lake Brophy County Park Beach Parking lot

7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Wednesday, July 12

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Knute Nelson 17th Annual Golf Classic, Geneva Golf Course

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

6-7 p.m. Windmill Project’s Awesome Athletes, Lincoln Elementary

6-9 p.m. Second Annual Nautical Night Fundraiser, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens

7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, July 13

10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Summer Salad Luncheon and Bake Sale, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Alexandria

1 p.m. Understanding Alzheimers & Dementia, Alexandria Senior Center, register at 320-762-2087

2 p.m. Ventriloquist James Wedgwood, Glenwood Public Library, Glenwood

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

5:15-6:15 p.m. We’ll Walk, Free Monthly Event with Alomere Health, Big Ole Park

7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. Alabama Tribute, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Friday, July 14

8 a.m.-4 p.m. 2023 Big Ole Paddlefest, Chain of Lakes, various locations

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

5-11:30 p.m. Relay For Life, Douglas County Fairgrounds

6:30 p.m. Southern Gospel Concert with Fred Walter and Daughters Grace and Jessica, New Life Christian Church

7-9 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7 p.m. “Dancing Lessons,” Theatre L’Homme Dieu

8 p.m.-12 a.m. Live Rock with Tainted Vibes, Alex VFW Post 936

