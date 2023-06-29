Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Events for June 30-July 7, 2023

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
Today at 6:00 PM

Friday, June 30
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria
4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole
4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days Basketball, with Karaoke at 9 p.m. at Backroads, Evansville
6 p.m. EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens
7-10 p.m. Live Music with Darren Quam, Arrowwood Deck Bar and Grill

Saturday, July 1
7 a.m.-1 a.m. Red White & Boom Days, Evansville, with 7 a.m. garage sales, 4 p.m. bean bag competition and 9 p.m. street dance
8 a.m. Freedom Fun Run (5K and 10K), Alexandria YMCA
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Picnic Day, Cherry Street Books
Noon. Evansville Photo Club Display, Corner Garage, Farwell
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Pete Hoffman and Scandinavian Food, Burr Vineyards, Brandon
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
8 p.m. Old Time Singing with Pure N Heart, Calvary Tabernacle of Glenwood

Sunday, July 2
7 a.m.-all day, Red White & Boom Days, with 2:30 p.m. parade and 5-7 p.m. pork chop feed, Evansville
5 p.m. All Car Cruise Night, Alexandria Clinic

Monday, July 3
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days, Historical Foundation Free Tours, Evansville
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery

Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
1-4 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Carlos Creek Winery
5 p.m. Live Music with Eric Reitan, Lure Lakebar, Alexandria
7 p.m. Special Patriotic Music, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
10-11 p.m. Star Storm 2023 Fireworks, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Alexandria

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, July 5
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
2 p.m. Bayou Adventure for Kids, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Arrowwood Resort Deck Bar & Grill
7 p.m. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, July 6
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
7 p.m. Bob & The Beachcombers, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-8:30 p.m. Music in the Park with Kayla Daniels, Glenwood City Park, Glenwood

Friday, July 7
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Sacred Journey Academy 4133 Iowa St., Alexandria
6-9 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria
7 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre
7-10 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, Copper Trail Brewing Company
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with the Salty Dogs, Evansville Art Center
7:30 p.m. Remembering Bobby Vee Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

What To Read Next
06282611_PETSvo10.Still001.jpg
Lifestyle
Tips for keeping pets calm during Fourth of July fireworks
June 28, 2023 07:39 PM
 · 
By  Jay Dahl
071319.F.FF.LostItalian.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Three classic recipes can be revisited all summer long
June 28, 2023 07:05 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
NovaJune.jpg
Columns
No matter the weather, walking the dog is a joyful exercise
June 26, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Ann Bailey
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Grove_Graham Miller.jpg
Sports
Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor
June 29, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
A picture of Mary Busch from an article in the Alexandria Citizen, written around the time of her death. Thalen Zimmerman / Alexandria Echo Press
The Vault
Murder of Minnesota woman leads to the execution of 'Rattlesnake James' by hanging in California
June 28, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
Red Birds U14FD 1.jpg
Sports
Girls soccer: AASA U14 Redbirds win top bracket at BVU Cup
June 29, 2023 12:58 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
ArtMkt Sideliners.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Kevin and the Sideliners to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
June 29, 2023 10:46 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report