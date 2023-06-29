Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for June 30-July 7, 2023
Friday, June 30
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria
4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole
4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days Basketball, with Karaoke at 9 p.m. at Backroads, Evansville
6 p.m. EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens
7-10 p.m. Live Music with Darren Quam, Arrowwood Deck Bar and Grill
Saturday, July 1
7 a.m.-1 a.m. Red White & Boom Days, Evansville, with 7 a.m. garage sales, 4 p.m. bean bag competition and 9 p.m. street dance
8 a.m. Freedom Fun Run (5K and 10K), Alexandria YMCA
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Picnic Day, Cherry Street Books
Noon. Evansville Photo Club Display, Corner Garage, Farwell
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Pete Hoffman and Scandinavian Food, Burr Vineyards, Brandon
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
8 p.m. Old Time Singing with Pure N Heart, Calvary Tabernacle of Glenwood
Sunday, July 2
7 a.m.-all day, Red White & Boom Days, with 2:30 p.m. parade and 5-7 p.m. pork chop feed, Evansville
5 p.m. All Car Cruise Night, Alexandria Clinic
Monday, July 3
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days, Historical Foundation Free Tours, Evansville
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery
Tuesday, July 4
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
1-4 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Carlos Creek Winery
5 p.m. Live Music with Eric Reitan, Lure Lakebar, Alexandria
7 p.m. Special Patriotic Music, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
10-11 p.m. Star Storm 2023 Fireworks, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Alexandria
Wednesday, July 5
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
2 p.m. Bayou Adventure for Kids, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Arrowwood Resort Deck Bar & Grill
7 p.m. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Thursday, July 6
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
7 p.m. Bob & The Beachcombers, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-8:30 p.m. Music in the Park with Kayla Daniels, Glenwood City Park, Glenwood
Friday, July 7
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Sacred Journey Academy 4133 Iowa St., Alexandria
6-9 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria
7 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre
7-10 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, Copper Trail Brewing Company
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with the Salty Dogs, Evansville Art Center
7:30 p.m. Remembering Bobby Vee Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
