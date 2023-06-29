Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, June 30

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria

4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole

4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days Basketball, with Karaoke at 9 p.m. at Backroads, Evansville

6 p.m. EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens

7-10 p.m. Live Music with Darren Quam, Arrowwood Deck Bar and Grill

Saturday, July 1

7 a.m.-1 a.m. Red White & Boom Days, Evansville, with 7 a.m. garage sales, 4 p.m. bean bag competition and 9 p.m. street dance

8 a.m. Freedom Fun Run (5K and 10K), Alexandria YMCA

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Kevin Klimek and the Sideliners, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Picnic Day, Cherry Street Books

Noon. Evansville Photo Club Display, Corner Garage, Farwell

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Pete Hoffman and Scandinavian Food, Burr Vineyards, Brandon

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

8 p.m. Old Time Singing with Pure N Heart, Calvary Tabernacle of Glenwood

Sunday, July 2

7 a.m.-all day, Red White & Boom Days, with 2:30 p.m. parade and 5-7 p.m. pork chop feed, Evansville

5 p.m. All Car Cruise Night, Alexandria Clinic

Monday, July 3

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days, Historical Foundation Free Tours, Evansville

5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery

Tuesday, July 4

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

1-4 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Carlos Creek Winery

5 p.m. Live Music with Eric Reitan, Lure Lakebar, Alexandria

7 p.m. Special Patriotic Music, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

10-11 p.m. Star Storm 2023 Fireworks, Arrowwood Resort & Conference Center, Alexandria

Wednesday, July 5

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

2 p.m. Bayou Adventure for Kids, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Donny Brang, Arrowwood Resort Deck Bar & Grill

7 p.m. Terrance Simien & the Zydeco Experience Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Thursday, July 6

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

7 p.m. Bob & The Beachcombers, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7-8:30 p.m. Music in the Park with Kayla Daniels, Glenwood City Park, Glenwood

Friday, July 7

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Sacred Journey Academy 4133 Iowa St., Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx, Willy T's Tavern & Grill, Alexandria

7 p.m. Ray & Iver Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre

7-10 p.m. Live Music with Bruce Archer, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with the Salty Dogs, Evansville Art Center

7:30 p.m. Remembering Bobby Vee Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

