Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, June 23

1:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

5 p.m. 2nd Annual Parking Lot Party and Fundraiser, Lakes Area Enrichment Center, Glenwood

5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery

6:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Saturday, June 24

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Touch a Truck, Fleet Farm, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Ice Cream Themed, Cherry Street Books

12-4 p.m. Dodge Day, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

3:30-5 p.m. Music From the 70s with Tom Mohr, Corner Garage, Farwell

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Little Texas - Rev'd Up Country Fest, Viking Speedway

7-10 p.m. Live Music with Tate McLane, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7 p.m. Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert at Mount Carmel Ministries on Lake Carlos, tickets at Cherry Street Books or at the door

8 p.m.-Midnight. Osakis Street Dance with Hat Trick, Osakis VFW

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Belgian Waffle & Sausage Feed, Alexandria VFW Post No. 936, Alexandria

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vintage Car Club’s Annual Car Show & Crafter Event, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gate for Show Cars Opens at 8 a.m.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. 8th Annual Vendor & Craft Fair, Douglas County Fairgrounds

1:30 p.m. 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival Parade Marching Championship, Downtown Alexandria

1:30 p.m. Pie and Ice Cream Social, Osakis Presbyterian Church

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Drunk Uncle, Lake Carlos Marina, Carlos

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Lure Lakebar

Monday, June 26

11 am-6:30 p.m. Golf for a Cure Tournament, Alexandria Golf Club

5-6 p.m. Kids Pop Up Book Club: Choose Your Own Adventure Books by Deb Mercier, Cherry Street Books

6:30-7:30 p.m. YA Pop Up Book Club: The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Cherry Street Books

Tuesday, June 27

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market begins its Tuesday Markets, Big Ole

3-6:30 p.m. Open House and Live Music with Paradocx, Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds, Alexandria

4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole

6:30-8 p.m. Alexandria Area Newcomers, Shalom Church

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Wednesday, June 28

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole

6 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams, Deck Bar and Grill, Arrowwood Resort

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Thursday, June 29

10 a.m.-noon. Kids Fun with Photos, with Joyce Wagenius, for ages 10-15, The Creamery, Farwell

10:30-11:30 a.m. Siama’s Congo Roots, Douglas County Library

12-1 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Listen & Learn: Runestone Community Center Expansion Project, Virtual Event, alexandriamn.org

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Tony Williams, Arrowwood Deck Bar

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. 57 Chevy, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Friday, June 30

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria

4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole

4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days Basketball, with Karaoke at 9 p.m. at Backroads, Evansville

6 p.m. EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

7 p.m. EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens

