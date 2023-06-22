Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for June 16-23, 2023
Friday, June 23
1:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
5 p.m. 2nd Annual Parking Lot Party and Fundraiser, Lakes Area Enrichment Center, Glenwood
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery
6:30-8:30 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
Saturday, June 24
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Touch a Truck, Fleet Farm, Alexandria
10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Ice Cream Themed, Cherry Street Books
12-4 p.m. Dodge Day, Legacy of The Lakes Museum
3:30-5 p.m. Music From the 70s with Tom Mohr, Corner Garage, Farwell
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Little Texas - Rev'd Up Country Fest, Viking Speedway
7-10 p.m. Live Music with Tate McLane, Copper Trail Brewing Company
7 p.m. Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra Chamber Concert at Mount Carmel Ministries on Lake Carlos, tickets at Cherry Street Books or at the door
8 p.m.-Midnight. Osakis Street Dance with Hat Trick, Osakis VFW
Sunday, June 25
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Belgian Waffle & Sausage Feed, Alexandria VFW Post No. 936, Alexandria
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Vintage Car Club’s Annual Car Show & Crafter Event, Douglas County Fairgrounds, Gate for Show Cars Opens at 8 a.m.
10 a.m.-2 p.m. 8th Annual Vendor & Craft Fair, Douglas County Fairgrounds
1:30 p.m. 39th Annual Vikingland Band Festival Parade Marching Championship, Downtown Alexandria
1:30 p.m. Pie and Ice Cream Social, Osakis Presbyterian Church
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Drunk Uncle, Lake Carlos Marina, Carlos
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Lure Lakebar
Monday, June 26
11 am-6:30 p.m. Golf for a Cure Tournament, Alexandria Golf Club
5-6 p.m. Kids Pop Up Book Club: Choose Your Own Adventure Books by Deb Mercier, Cherry Street Books
6:30-7:30 p.m. YA Pop Up Book Club: The Inheritance Games by Jennifer Lynn Barnes, Cherry Street Books
Tuesday, June 27
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Area Farmers Market begins its Tuesday Markets, Big Ole
3-6:30 p.m. Open House and Live Music with Paradocx, Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds, Alexandria
4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole
6:30-8 p.m. Alexandria Area Newcomers, Shalom Church
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
Wednesday, June 28
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole
6 p.m. Live Music with Kori Williams, Deck Bar and Grill, Arrowwood Resort
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
Thursday, June 29
10 a.m.-noon. Kids Fun with Photos, with Joyce Wagenius, for ages 10-15, The Creamery, Farwell
10:30-11:30 a.m. Siama’s Congo Roots, Douglas County Library
12-1 p.m. Chamber of Commerce Listen & Learn: Runestone Community Center Expansion Project, Virtual Event, alexandriamn.org
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market, Big Ole
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Tony Williams, Arrowwood Deck Bar
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. 57 Chevy, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: Transit Authority (Chicago Tribute), Copper Trail Brewing Co.
Friday, June 30
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Minnesota Made Summer Market, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria
4-7 p.m. Alexandria Mural Painting, 203 Broadway St. across from Big Ole
4 p.m. Red White & Boom Days Basketball, with Karaoke at 9 p.m. at Backroads, Evansville
6 p.m. EncounterYA, Reach Church, Alexandria
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Church Basement Ladies in Plowin’ Through, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
7 p.m. EdRock Concert with The Fabulous Armadillos for the Alexandria Education Foundation, Legacy of the Lakes Gardens
Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
