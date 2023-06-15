Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, June 16

7:30-8:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce: Wake Up Alexandria! Viking Bank

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Alexandria Calliope, 4-Wheelers, & Shrine Circus, Douglas County Fairgrounds

5-9 p.m. Kensington Rune Stone Days Family Fun Night, with Fireworks at 10 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

7:30 p.m. Women On The Moon Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Saturday, June 17

8 a.m.-12 p.m. Cap Paciotti Memorial Golf Tournament, Alexandria Golf Club

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Peggy Weise and Jewett Benson, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event and Story Hour Special Guest: Tom Listul, Cherry Street Books

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Second Annual Pride Celebration, Lake Brophy County Park, Alexandria

Noon-4 p.m. 3rd Annual Minnesota Craft Lager Fest, 22 Northmen Brewing Company

4-5:30 p.m. Live music with ParaDocx, Corner Garage, Farwel

6 p.m. PRIDE Celebration Continues, Copper Trail Brewing Company

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

7-11 p.m. Live Music with The Issue, Fired Up Bar, Alexandria

Sunday, June 18

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Travis Beniak, Copper Trail Brewing Company

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Abram and Rebecca, Lure Lakebar

Monday, June 19

10-10:30 a.m. Story Time in the Gardens for Ages 2-5, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

Tuesday, June 20

10-11:30 a.m. Children's Make-n-Take Series Recycled Boat Building, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

Wednesday, June 21

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

1 p.m. Let's go Fishing Pontoon Ride, Alexandria Senior Center

1-1:30 p.m. Mixed Nuts Family Comedy Show, Douglas County Library

4:30-7 p.m. Alexandria Senior Center Pizza Night, United Methodist Church

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Thursday, June 22

8 a.m. 21st Annual Senior Expo, St. Mary's Church

1-2 p.m. Raptor Center Visit, Douglas County Courthouse Lawn

3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market begins its Thursday Market, Big Ole

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Country Roads: John Denver Tribute, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Central Square, Glenwood

7:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Friday, June 23

1:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery

7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

