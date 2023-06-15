Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Events for June 16-23, 2023

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
Today at 6:00 PM

Friday, June 16
7:30-8:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce: Wake Up Alexandria! Viking Bank
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Alexandria Calliope, 4-Wheelers, & Shrine Circus, Douglas County Fairgrounds
5-9 p.m. Kensington Rune Stone Days Family Fun Night, with Fireworks at 10 p.m.
6-9 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre
7:30 p.m. Women On The Moon Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Saturday, June 17
8 a.m.-12 p.m. Cap Paciotti Memorial Golf Tournament, Alexandria Golf Club
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole
9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Peggy Weise and Jewett Benson, Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event and Story Hour Special Guest: Tom Listul, Cherry Street Books
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Second Annual Pride Celebration, Lake Brophy County Park, Alexandria
Noon-4 p.m. 3rd Annual Minnesota Craft Lager Fest, 22 Northmen Brewing Company
4-5:30 p.m. Live music with ParaDocx, Corner Garage, Farwel
6 p.m. PRIDE Celebration Continues, Copper Trail Brewing Company
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre
7-11 p.m. Live Music with The Issue, Fired Up Bar, Alexandria

Sunday, June 18
3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Travis Beniak, Copper Trail Brewing Company
4-7 p.m. Live Music with Abram and Rebecca, Lure Lakebar

Monday, June 19
10-10:30 a.m. Story Time in the Gardens for Ages 2-5, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

Tuesday, June 20
10-11:30 a.m. Children's Make-n-Take Series Recycled Boat Building, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

Wednesday, June 21
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
1 p.m. Let's go Fishing Pontoon Ride, Alexandria Senior Center
1-1:30 p.m. Mixed Nuts Family Comedy Show, Douglas County Library
4:30-7 p.m. Alexandria Senior Center Pizza Night, United Methodist Church
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Thursday, June 22
8 a.m. 21st Annual Senior Expo, St. Mary's Church
1-2 p.m. Raptor Center Visit, Douglas County Courthouse Lawn
3-6 p.m. Alexandria Area Farmers Market begins its Thursday Market, Big Ole
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Country Roads: John Denver Tribute, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria
7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Central Square, Glenwood
7:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Friday, June 23
1:30 p.m. Minnetonka Theatre One-Act Play Performance of Honk & Holler, Theatre L’Homme Dieu
5:30-8:30 p.m. Live Bluegrass Music with Pick’n Grinners, Carlos Creek Winery
7 p.m. Student Theatre Project: Disney Newsies Jr, Andria Theatre

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

Antipasto Barley Salad with Roasted Tomato and Garlic Dressing is perfect side dish for summer
June 14, 2023 07:30 AM
By  Sarah Nasello
Alexandria assisted living residents experience a day at the ranch
June 13, 2023 04:30 PM
By  Lowell Anderson
Trott column: Extension Service welcomes garden questions
June 13, 2023 04:02 PM
By  Robin Trott
Boys golf: Cardinals remain confident after a sixth-place finish in the Class AAA State Tournament
June 14, 2023 09:23 PM
By  Sam Stuve
Alexandria area first responders train for electric vehicle extrications
June 14, 2023 07:07 AM
By  Travis Gulbrandson
Baseball: Alexandria junior legion teams see success on Wednesday
June 15, 2023 04:18 PM
By  Sam Stuve
Douglas County Board approves $700,000 offer to purchase property
June 15, 2023 03:39 PM
By  Celeste Edenloff