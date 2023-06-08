Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, June 9

9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Free entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center, Alexandria

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

2-4 p.m. Free Movie at the Library: Minions, Douglas County Library

3:30-6:30 p.m. Family Fun Night, Woodland Elementary School, Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Live Music with John Fox, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. Live Radio Show, Lakes Area Theatre

7-9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice Band, Eagles 3063

Saturday, June 10

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon. Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Live Music with Marcus Decker, Youth Activities, and Saturday Art Market, Big Ole, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Bugs Themed, Cherry Street Books

10 a.m. Presentation of The Grange: A Fraternity of Farmers, Pope County Museum, Glenwood

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Alexandria Area Brush & Palette Club Art Crawl, Farwell

6-9 p.m. WEcovery Summer Karaoke, Unity Recovery, 503 Hawthorne St.

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

Sunday, June 11

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Alexandria Area Brush & Palette Club Art Crawl, Farwell

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Ben Stoeck, Copper Trail Brewing Company

3-6 p.m. O’Hagan Combo playing for Ballroom Dancing, Lakeside Ballroom, Glenwood

4-6:30 p.m. Honky Tonk Stardust Cowboys, Corner Garage, Farwell

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Hadyn Streeter, Lure Lakebar

Monday, June 12

8 a.m. Minnesota Trap Shooting Championship, Alexandria Shooting Park

10-10:30 a.m. Story Time in the Gardens, Legacy of The Lakes Museum

11 a.m.-5 p.m. United Way Golf Classic, Geneva Golf Course

4-7 p.m. Let’s Go Fishing Spring Fling Fish Fry, Alexandria Elks Lodge No. 1685

6-7 p.m. Intro to Sublimation: Mugs, Douglas County Library

Tuesday, June 13

1 p.m. Line Dancing, Alexandria Senior Center

5:30 p.m. Walk + Beers for Central Lakes Remote Workers Society, Big Ole Park

7-9 p.m. Audubon Talk: Protecting Bird Areas, Calvary Lutheran Church, Alexandria

Wednesday, June 14

10:30 Alexandria Swing for Teens Golf Class, Youth for Christ Fundraiser, Geneva Golf Club

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

Thursday, June 15

7 p.m. Kensington Rune Stone Days Pageant, Kensington Community Center

10 a.m. Free Kid’s Art Class with Steve Larson and Gloria Pfeifer, Farwell

10:30-11:15 a.m. Old MacDonald Had a Banjo with folk musician Paul Imholte, Douglas County Library

11 a.m. Minnesota Author Event: Jason Lee Willis, Cherry Street Books

4-8 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area

7 p.m. DiamondBack, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center

Friday, June 16

7:30-8:30 a.m. Chamber of Commerce: Wake Up Alexandria! Viking Bank

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Art DeTour Studio Tour, Alexandria area

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Alexandria Calliope, 4-Wheelers, & Shrine Circus, Douglas County Fairgrounds

5-9 p.m. Kensington Rune Stone Days Family Fun Night, with Fireworks at 10 p.m.

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Six Years Old, Lakes Area Theatre

7:30 p.m. Women On The Moon Concert, Theatre L’Homme Dieu

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.