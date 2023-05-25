Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, May 26

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Windmill Ponds Garage Sale Fundraiser, Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds

7 p.m. A Great Night of Locally-Written Theatre, Lakes Area Theatre

7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: The Fabulous Armadillos, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8 p.m. Live Music with 57 Chevy, VFW Post 936, Alexandria

Saturday, May 27

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Live Music with ParaDocx at the Alexandria Saturday Art Market, Big Ole

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Grow With Me! Cherry Street Books, Alexandria

10:30-11:30 a.m. Celebrate Bluey! Douglas County Library

11 a.m. Free Kids Art Workshop - Zentangle, with Jana Tonsfeldt, Farwell

2-5 p.m. Live Music with Adam Hammer, Copper Trail Brewing Company

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Pete Hofmann, Burr Vineyards, Brandon

5-8 p.m. Live Music with Tony Peterson, Lure Lakebar, Alexandria

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Cimarron, Copper Trails Brewery

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Darren Quam, Arrowwood Deck Bar and Grill

6-9 p.m. Live Music with Blue Red Roses, Thousand Lakes Brewing Co., Parkers Prairie

7 p.m. The Good Company Band, Farwell

9 p.m. Live music with IV Play, Fired Up Bar & Grill, Alexandria

10 p.m.-1 a.m.Memorial Day Weekend Dance Party, Village Inn Sports Bar & Cafe, Glenwood

Sunday, May 28

8 a.m. Awake the Grapes Vineyard Run, Carlos Creek Winery

11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Free Family Fun Day & Wedding Show, Rendezvous Farm, Farwell

12-2 p.m. Live Music with Kevin Klimek, Copper Trail Brewing Company

3-5 Live Music with Tate McLane, Copper Trail Brewing Company

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Andy Fischer, Lure Lakebar

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Lucky Penny, Zorbaz on the Lake

7-10 p.m. Live Music with Tony Williams, Arrowwood Deck Bar

Monday, May 29

8:30 a.m.-Noon. Annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast, $10/5-10 $5/Under 5 Free, First Congregational United Church of Christ, Alexandria

10-11 a.m. Memorial Day Parade, Broadway Street, Alexandria

11 a.m. Memorial Day Service, Veterans Memorial Park, Alexandria

3 p.m. Taps Across America, Fleet Farm, Alexandria

4-7 p.m. Live Music with Rachel Meyer, Lure Lakebar

Tuesday, May 30

4-5 p.m. Off the Clock with ICON Business Advantage at Copper Trail Brewing Co., Alexandria

Wednesday, May 31

3:30-5 p.m. Deb Hadley: Designing Your Journey, Calvary Lutheran Church, Alexandria

6:30-8 p.m. Open Mic Night, Cherry Street Books

7 p.m. Baccalaureate, Alexandria Area High School

Thursday, June 1

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Daughters of Isabella Annual Salad Luncheon, Church of St. Mary's Great Hall, Alexandria

7 p.m. Blue English, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Friday, June 2

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Legacy of the Lakes Museum, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Tuesday Nightclub, Evansville Art Center

9-10:30 p.m. Outdoor Movie Night: Ralph Breaks the Internet, Gardonville, Brandon

