Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, May 19

7 a.m.-4 p.m. Garage Sale, Alexandria Senior Center

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Kalon Prep Academy 1877 Aga Dr., Ste. 220

11:30-1:30 p.m. Mental Health Walk, Vikingland Community Support Program

Saturday, May 20

8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market opens, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City

9-11 a.m. Big Vehicle Day, $5 per family, Early Education Center

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole Central Park

9 a.m.-noon. Douglas County Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale, Big Ole Central Park

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Construction, Cherry Street Books

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Maker Lab, Douglas County Library

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Alexandria Psychic and Wellness Fair, Holiday Inn, Alexandria

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Freedom First Riders 2023 Bike Show, Runestone Community Center

12:30 p.m. A.B.A.T.E Loudest Bike Contest, Runestone Community Center

2 p.m. Artist Reception for Jana Tonsfeldt, The Schoolhouse Gallery, Farwell

3 p.m. Music with Ron Bjurlin & Anne O’Flynn on guitar and accordion, Farwell

3 p.m. A.B.A.T.E. Beard Contest, Runestone Community Center

7 p.m. Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra: “Beethoven Symphony No. 9,” Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Sunday, May 21

8:30 a.m. “God is There,” 150th Anniversary Composition Premiere, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria,

10 a.m.-3 p.m. Freedom First Riders 2023 Bike Show, Runestone Community Center

Noon. A.B.A.T.E. Tattoo Contest, Runestone Community Center

12- 3 p.m. Kick Off to Summer Fundraiser for Alexandria Community Christian School, $15/$50, Manor Hills Park, next to New Testament Church

1 p.m. Birthday Club and Penny Bingo, Alexandria Senior Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Matt Hagstrom, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 22

5 p.m. Choose-Your-Path Author Deb Mercier, Glenwood Public Library

7 p.m. Honor Night, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 23

10:30-11:30 a.m. Weekday Story Hour: Butterflies and Snails Themed, Cherry Street Books

6 p.m. Choose-Your-Path Author Deb Mercier, Douglas County Library, Alexandria.

Wednesday, May 24

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation Scramble for Scholarships Golf Tournament, Geneva Golf Club

3-5 p.m. Spring Ceramics for Adults, Douglas County Library

7 p.m. Spring Choir Concert, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Thursday, May 25

9 a.m. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. FREE Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center

7 p.m. Nathan’s Old-Time Band, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Friday, May 26

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Windmill Ponds Garage Sale Fundraiser, Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds

7 p.m. A Great Night of Locally-Written Theatre, Lakes Area Theatre

7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: The Fabulous Armadillos, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8 p.m. Live Music with 57 Chevy, VFW Post 936, Alexandria

