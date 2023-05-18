99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Events for May 19-26, 2023

Friday, May 19
7 a.m.-4 p.m. Garage Sale, Alexandria Senior Center
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Kalon Prep Academy 1877 Aga Dr., Ste. 220
11:30-1:30 p.m. Mental Health Walk, Vikingland Community Support Program

Saturday, May 20
8:30-11:30 a.m. Holmes City Farmers Market opens, Live Music and Kids Corner, and Breakfast until 10:30 a.m., Trinity parking lot, Holmes City
9-11 a.m. Big Vehicle Day, $5 per family, Early Education Center
9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market, Big Ole Central Park
9 a.m.-noon. Douglas County Master Gardener Annual Plant Sale, Big Ole Central Park
10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Construction, Cherry Street Books
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Maker Lab, Douglas County Library
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Alexandria Psychic and Wellness Fair, Holiday Inn, Alexandria
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Freedom First Riders 2023 Bike Show, Runestone Community Center
12:30 p.m. A.B.A.T.E Loudest Bike Contest, Runestone Community Center
2 p.m. Artist Reception for Jana Tonsfeldt, The Schoolhouse Gallery, Farwell
3 p.m. Music with Ron Bjurlin & Anne O’Flynn on guitar and accordion, Farwell
3 p.m. A.B.A.T.E. Beard Contest, Runestone Community Center
7 p.m. Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra: “Beethoven Symphony No. 9,” Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Sunday, May 21
8:30 a.m. “God is There,” 150th Anniversary Composition Premiere, First Lutheran Church, Alexandria,
10 a.m.-3 p.m. Freedom First Riders 2023 Bike Show, Runestone Community Center
Noon. A.B.A.T.E. Tattoo Contest, Runestone Community Center
12- 3 p.m. Kick Off to Summer Fundraiser for Alexandria Community Christian School, $15/$50, Manor Hills Park, next to New Testament Church
1 p.m. Birthday Club and Penny Bingo, Alexandria Senior Center
3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Matt Hagstrom, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 22
5 p.m. Choose-Your-Path Author Deb Mercier, Glenwood Public Library
7 p.m. Honor Night, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 23
10:30-11:30 a.m. Weekday Story Hour: Butterflies and Snails Themed, Cherry Street Books
6 p.m. Choose-Your-Path Author Deb Mercier, Douglas County Library, Alexandria.

Wednesday, May 24
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Alexandria Technical & Community College Foundation Scramble for Scholarships Golf Tournament, Geneva Golf Club
3-5 p.m. Spring Ceramics for Adults, Douglas County Library
7 p.m. Spring Choir Concert, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Thursday, May 25
9 a.m. 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. FREE Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center
7 p.m. Nathan’s Old-Time Band, Concert on the Courthouse Lawn, Alexandria

Friday, May 26
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Windmill Ponds Garage Sale Fundraiser, Vista Prairie at Windmill Ponds
7 p.m. A Great Night of Locally-Written Theatre, Lakes Area Theatre
7-10 p.m. Cool Summer Concert Series: The Fabulous Armadillos, Copper Trail Brewing Co.
8 p.m. Live Music with 57 Chevy, VFW Post 936, Alexandria

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

