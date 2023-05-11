Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, May 12

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Asian-themed Luncheon with Jana Tonsfeldt, Farwell Creamery (Tickets through Community Education of Alexandria).

6-9 p.m. Alexandria Soccer Bingo Blitz, Broadway Ballroom

7- 9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8-12 p.m. Live Music with Tainted Vibes, Alexandria VFW

Saturday, May 13

9 a.m.-noon, Alexandria Farmers Market Opening Day, Big Ole

10-11 a.m. Story Hour: Birds & Nests, Cherry Street Books

11-1 p.m. Author Event: Jessica Sly, Cherry Street Books

12-4 p.m. The Closet Market, Fundraiser for The Car Care Program, Bold North Cellars, Alexandria

1:30-2:30 p.m. Whiskers & Wings Podcast at the Library, Douglas County Library

2 p.m. Live Music with Zach Thomas, Bold North Cellars

Sunday, May 14

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Ben Stoeck, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 15

5:30-8 p.m. Cupcake MAYnia Fundraiser, NorthStar Sports Complex

6:30 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Frank Weber, Cherry Street Books

7 p.m. Liv Marit Haakenstad: Free Presentation on Norwegian Genealogy, Pope County Museum, Glenwood

Tuesday, May 16

1-2 p.m. Line Dancing, Alexandria Senior Center

Wednesday, May 17

6:45 p.m. Ride of Silence for National Bike Month, Big Ole Park

Thursday, May 18

6-7 p.m. Beginning Gardening, Douglas County Library

Friday, May 19

7 a.m.-4 p.m. Garage Sale, Alexandria Senior Center

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Kalon Prep Academy 1877 Aga Dr., Ste. 220

11-1:30 p.m. Mental Health Walk, Vikingland Community Support Program

7-10 p.m. Safe Families Spring Social, Adler Ranch, 6001 County Road 42 NE, Alexandria

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.