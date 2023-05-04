Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, May 5

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Scandinavian Gift Shop

5 p.m. Zion Lutheran School Grace Gala, Crooked Willow

6 p.m. Live Music with Alex the Traveler, Willy T’s

7 p.m. Country Music with Roger Gillespie, VFW Post 936, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Jewett Benson & Peggy Weise, Evansville Art Center

Saturday, May 6

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Alexandria Spring Arts, Craft & Gift Show, Runestone Community Center

10-11:00 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Ocean Friends Themed, Cherry Street Books

1-4 p.m. Making Magic Happen: Alexandria Spring Dance Shows, Alexandria Area High School

4-6 p.m. Theatre L’Homme Dieu’s Annual Kentucky Derby Party, The Grand Hall at Bold North Cellars

6 p.m. Live Music with Drunk Uncle, Carlos Creek Winery

6-7 p.m. Making Magic Happen: Spring Dance Show, Parkers Prairie Secondary School

7 p.m. Brad Lambrecht Organ Recital, Fundraiser for Survivors of Turkey Earthquakes, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Garfield

8 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice Band, Eagles in Alexandria

9 p.m. Live Acoustic Music with Strange Daze, The Depot Smokehouse and Tavern

Sunday, May 7

8 a.m.-1 p.m. Pancake and Sausage Breakfast Scholarship Fundraiser, Constellation Lodge No. 81, 205 6th Ave. E, Alexandria

2-4 p.m. Sunday Music with Lady and the Cowboy and free root beer floats, Alexandria Senior Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series: Dave Cofell, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 8

7 p.m. All District Orchestra Concert, AAHS Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 9

10:30 a.m. Weekday Story Hour: Puppy Dog Pals Themed, Cherry Street Books

1-2 p.m. Line Dancing, Alexandria Senior Center

4-6 p.m. 2023 Portfolio Show Opening Reception, Gallery 300, Alexandria Technical and Community College

Wednesday, May 10

6:15-8 a.m. Habitat for Humanity Hard Hat Breakfast Fundraiser, Broadway Ballroom

9 a.m. Free Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center

1 p.m. Alexandria Technical and Community College Commencement

4:30-6:30 p.m. Habitat for Humanity Hard Hat Happy Hour Fundraiser, Broadway Ballroom

6-7 p.m. Windmill Project’s Awesome Athletes, Lincoln Elementary gym

Thursday, May 11

1 p.m. Pie and Coffee Series: “The Written Gift,” Alexandria Senior Center

6-7 p.m. Beginning Gardening with Diana Carson, Douglas County Library

Friday, May 12

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Asian-themed Luncheon with Jana Tonsfeldt, Farwell Creamery (Tickets through Community Education of Alexandria).

6-9 p.m. Alexandria Soccer Bingo Blitz, Broadway Ballroom

7- 9 p.m. Blues Jam Session, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

8-12 p.m. Live Music with Tainted Vibes, Alexandria VFW

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.