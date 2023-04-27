99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Events for April 28-May 5, 2023

EP Alexandria.jpg
Lowell Anderson/Echo Press
April 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Friday, April 28
10:30-11:00 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
4:30-7 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Garfield
5 p.m. Women United Spring Fundraiser for Childhood Literacy, Gathered Oaks
5:30 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Allen Eskens, Cherry Street Books LLC
6 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang, Willy T’s
6-8 p.m. Sacred Journey Academy Community Presentation, Vie Church, Alexandria
6:30 p.m. Ties & Tea Father Daughter Dance, Alexandria Community Christian School/New Testament Christian School
7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

Saturday, April 29
8 a.m. Bunny Run 5K, Alexandria Area Ymca
10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Stop and Go Themed, Cherry Street Books
11 a.m. Minnesota Author Event with Emily Shannon Omberg, Cherry Street Books
2-3:30 p.m. Spring Fling Celebration with the Windmill Project, Douglas County Library
2 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Carlos Creek Winery
Live Music with Lucky Penny, 22 Northmen
7 p.m.The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

Sunday, April 30
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Spring Luncheon, Our Saviour’s Church, free will offering, Nelson
2 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
2-5 p.m. Free pizza and games with the Jaycees, Pizza Ranch
2-4 p.m. Sunday Music with Julie Lee and the White Rose Band, Alexandria Senior Center
3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series with Robb Justice, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 1
7 p.m. National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 2
7 p.m. Annual Meeting of the Bohemian Independent Association at the ZCBJ Lodge Hall, followed by potluck lunch

Thursday, May 4
7:30 p.m.- L.A.-based Troupe Vertigo, Central Lakes Concert Association, AAHS Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 5
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Scandinavian Gift Shop
5 p.m. Zion Lutheran School Grace Gala, Crooked Willow
6 p.m. Live Music with Alex the Traveler, Willy T’s
7 p.m. Country Music with Roger Gillespie, VFW Post 936, Alexandria
7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Jewett Benson & Peggy Weise, Evansville Art Center

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.

