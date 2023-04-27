Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, April 28

10:30-11:00 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

4:30-7 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Garfield

5 p.m. Women United Spring Fundraiser for Childhood Literacy, Gathered Oaks

5:30 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Allen Eskens, Cherry Street Books LLC

6 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang, Willy T’s

6-8 p.m. Sacred Journey Academy Community Presentation, Vie Church, Alexandria

6:30 p.m. Ties & Tea Father Daughter Dance, Alexandria Community Christian School/New Testament Christian School

7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

Saturday, April 29

8 a.m. Bunny Run 5K, Alexandria Area Ymca

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Stop and Go Themed, Cherry Street Books

11 a.m. Minnesota Author Event with Emily Shannon Omberg, Cherry Street Books

2-3:30 p.m. Spring Fling Celebration with the Windmill Project, Douglas County Library

2 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, Carlos Creek Winery

Live Music with Lucky Penny, 22 Northmen

7 p.m.The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

Sunday, April 30

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Spring Luncheon, Our Saviour’s Church, free will offering, Nelson

2 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

2-5 p.m. Free pizza and games with the Jaycees, Pizza Ranch

2-4 p.m. Sunday Music with Julie Lee and the White Rose Band, Alexandria Senior Center

3-5 p.m. Sunday Music Series with Robb Justice, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, May 1

7 p.m. National Honor Society Induction Ceremony, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, May 2

7 p.m. Annual Meeting of the Bohemian Independent Association at the ZCBJ Lodge Hall, followed by potluck lunch

Thursday, May 4

7:30 p.m.- L.A.-based Troupe Vertigo, Central Lakes Concert Association, AAHS Performing Arts Center

Friday, May 5

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Scandinavian Gift Shop

5 p.m. Zion Lutheran School Grace Gala, Crooked Willow

6 p.m. Live Music with Alex the Traveler, Willy T’s

7 p.m. Country Music with Roger Gillespie, VFW Post 936, Alexandria

7-9 p.m. First Friday Concert with Jewett Benson & Peggy Weise, Evansville Art Center

