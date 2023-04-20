Community Calendar for Douglas County area
Events for April 21-28, 2023
Friday, April 21
7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Diamond Buick GMC
8-9:30 a.m. Public Reception for the Minnesota State High School League Section 8AA Visual Arts Exhibit, Alexandria Technical and Community College
10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
6-9 p.m. 3rd Annual Marriage Date Night, Church for the Harvest, Alexandria
7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre
Saturday, April 22
8:30 a.m. Lutheran Women's Missionary League Spring Rally, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Miltona
9:30-11 a.m. Safety for Seniors, Alexandria Senior Center
10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Earth Day Themed, Cherry Street Books
10-1 p.m. Bake Sale and Silent Auction for Ellie’s Legacy Pet Rescue, Viking Plaza Mall
11 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Jennifer Walters, Cherry Street Books LLC
Noon-3 p.m. Earth Day Celebration, First Lutheran Church
7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre
Sunday, April 23
2 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
2 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre
3-5 p.m. Live Music with Matt Hagstrom, Copper Trail Brewing Co.
Monday, April 24
1-4 p.m. Alexandria Cribbage Tournament for Age 50 and Up, Grand Arbor
Wednesday, April 26
10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library
1-3 p.m. Foraging for Wild Edibles and Decoratives, Kensington Rune Stone Park, 320-762-3890 for registration information
3:45 p.m. How to Human, with Author Carlos Whittaker, Free, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center
Thursday, April 27
6 p.m. Author Hour with Self-Published Author Peter Bremer, Douglas County Library
7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
7-9 p.m. Annual Poetry Night, Evansville Art Center
Friday, April 28
10:30-11:00 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library
4:30-7 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Garfield
5 p.m. Women United Spring Fundraiser for Childhood Literacy, Gathered Oaks
5:30 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Allen Eskens, Cherry Street Books LLC
6 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang, Willy T’s
6-8 p.m. Sacred Journey Academy Community Presentation, Vie Church, Alexandria
6:30 p.m. Ties & Tea Father Daughter Dance, Alexandria Community Christian School/New Testament Christian School
7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre
