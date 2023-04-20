Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, April 21

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Diamond Buick GMC

8-9:30 a.m. Public Reception for the Minnesota State High School League Section 8AA Visual Arts Exhibit, Alexandria Technical and Community College

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6-9 p.m. 3rd Annual Marriage Date Night, Church for the Harvest, Alexandria

7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

Saturday, April 22

8:30 a.m. Lutheran Women's Missionary League Spring Rally, Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Miltona

9:30-11 a.m. Safety for Seniors, Alexandria Senior Center

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Earth Day Themed, Cherry Street Books

10-1 p.m. Bake Sale and Silent Auction for Ellie’s Legacy Pet Rescue, Viking Plaza Mall

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Jennifer Walters, Cherry Street Books LLC

Noon-3 p.m. Earth Day Celebration, First Lutheran Church

7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

Sunday, April 23

2 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

2 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

3-5 p.m. Live Music with Matt Hagstrom, Copper Trail Brewing Co.

Monday, April 24

1-4 p.m. Alexandria Cribbage Tournament for Age 50 and Up, Grand Arbor

Wednesday, April 26

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

1-3 p.m. Foraging for Wild Edibles and Decoratives, Kensington Rune Stone Park, 320-762-3890 for registration information

3:45 p.m. How to Human, with Author Carlos Whittaker, Free, Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center

Thursday, April 27

6 p.m. Author Hour with Self-Published Author Peter Bremer, Douglas County Library

7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

7-9 p.m. Annual Poetry Night, Evansville Art Center

Friday, April 28

10:30-11:00 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

4:30-7 p.m. Annual Fish Fry, St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, Garfield

5 p.m. Women United Spring Fundraiser for Childhood Literacy, Gathered Oaks

5:30 p.m. Minnesota Author Event: Allen Eskens, Cherry Street Books LLC

6 p.m. Live Music with Donnie Brang, Willy T’s

6-8 p.m. Sacred Journey Academy Community Presentation, Vie Church, Alexandria

6:30 p.m. Ties & Tea Father Daughter Dance, Alexandria Community Christian School/New Testament Christian School

7 p.m. The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

