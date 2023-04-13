Community Calendar for Douglas County area

Friday, April 14

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

5-9 p.m. 15th Annual The Gathering Fundraiser for St. Mary’s School, Gathered Oaks

6 p.m. Live Music with Robb Justice, 22 Northmen Brewing Company

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

7 p.m. Musical: To God Be The Glory, The Life Story of Fanny Crosby, Lake Geneva Christian Center

Saturday, April 15

10-11 a.m. Spring Flowers & Watering Can Craft, Douglas County Library

10-11 a.m. Saturday Story Hour: Otters and Beavers Themed, Cherry Street Books

11:30 a.m. Spring Luncheon, Alexandria Senior Center, buy tickets by April 10

Noon-7 p.m. Parkers Prairie Lions Club Smelt/Fish Fry, Where: Parkers Prairie Event Center

1-2:30 p.m. Author Hour with Environmental Journalist Jonathan C. Slaght, Douglas County Library

2 p.m. Musical: To God Be The Glory, Lake Geneva Christian Center

6-9 p.m. WEcovery Open Mic Night, Unity Recovery, 503 Hawthorne St., Alexandria

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

Monday, April 17

9-5:30 p.m. FREE Entry to Shenanigans Indoor Playground, Early Education Center

7:30 p.m. Discovery Middle School and Alexandria Area High School Bands Concert, AAHS Performing Arts Center

Tuesday, April 18

10:30-11:30 a.m. Special Story Hour: Come Meet Baby Animals, Cherry Street Books

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Alexandria Job Fair, Broadway Ballroom

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday, April 19

10:30-11 a.m. Preschool Storytime, Douglas County Library

12-1 p.m. Chamber Listen & Learn with Julie Anderson: Preparing for a Rail Incident, virtual event, register at alexandriamn.org.

Thursday, April 20

5:30 p.m. Alexandria Area Newcomer Alumni Gathering, Willy T’s in the Holiday Inn, RSVP by April 15 to tebbent@gmail.com or 320-759-2608

7 p.m.The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

7-9 p.m. Open Mic Night, Evansville Art Center

Friday, April 21

7:30-8:30 a.m. Wake Up Alexandria! Diamond Buick GMC

10:30-11 a.m. Baby/Toddler Storytime, Douglas County Library

6-9 p.m. 3rd Annual Marriage Date Night, Church for the Harvest, Alexandria

7 p.m.The Play That Goes Wrong, Andria Theatre

7 p.m. Fire Pit Productions: Dracula – The Bloody Truth, Lakes Area Theatre

Send event information to echo@echopress.com, or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.