Children and adults celebrate 'our forever home,' the Earth, at Alexandria event

ALEXANDRIA — The planet — and how to protect it — took center stage at Earth Day in Alexandria on Saturday, April 22.

The event drew a steady stream of people into First Lutheran Church for three hours. They listened to speakers and live music, read poetry, received garden seeds and browsed booths stocked with information about recycling, birds, waste reduction, gardening and climate change.

Organizers, which included several environmental groups, said the goal was to provide the public with factual information about greenhouse gas emissions and also give them a place to meet people who are engaged in battling climate change.

The day also provided children with plenty of fun activities. They cut out colorful scraps of paper to make Earth Day "swag." They sat still while a face painter drew bee images on their cheeks. They made bird feeders by putting peanut butter on pinecones and rolling them in bird seed. They wore "warning stripes" bracelets that showed how the Earth's temperatures have increased over decades.

Aubree Morken, right, helps Harper Lindy make Earth Day "swag" to wear at the Alexandria Earth Day event on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Kyla Morken, left, concentrates on her scissors. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

"The kids are excited — this is a fun event that was put together here," said Josh Klaetsch, who brought his children to the celebration. "It's a good learning experience."

ADVERTISEMENT

Children and adults provided poems that were on display as part of a contest sponsored by Cherry Street Books, Douglas County Library, Alexandria Area Indivisible and Citizens for a Sustainable Future. The winner in the children's division was fourth-grader Ellie Ann Amundson, a Voyager Elementary School student in Megan Makenzie’s class.

Ellie Ann's poem, "Thank the Earth," said:

Thank the Earth

For all

You give.

To the tallest

Of trees

To the smallest

Of bees.

Thank you

For waves

And the Earth

Can always save.

And thank You

Thank you

For being my forever home.

Thank the

EARTH!

Ruthie Schultz from Alexandria was the winner in the adult category. She wrote her poem, "Earth Day Haiku, on recycled paper. It said:

ADVERTISEMENT

How to save our Earth:

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

Every act matters.

Here are just two of the many poems that were displayed at the Earth Day event in Alexandria on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Informational booths included the local chapter of the National Audubon Society, the Alexandria Farmers Market, Alexandria Area Indivisible, Citizens for a Sustainable Future, Pope/Douglas Waste Management, the Douglas County Lakes Association, Master Gardeners, the Outreach Food Shelf, and the Alexandria Lake Area Sanitary District.

At Saturday's Earth Day event in Alexandria, the Kugler family, Matt, left, Sue, right, Ellie and Jase, check out a booth that provided information on how temperatures have been warming on the planets. Color-coded paper bracelets were given away that showed the temperature changes. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

Alex Shockley provided live music, along with a trio that included Paula Odland from First Lutheran's children music ministry, accompanied by Randy Morken on piano and Paul Waggoner on ukulele. Speakers included retired biology professor Van Gooch, who talked about the polar vortex, and Bryan Van Gorp, a co-leader with Citizens for a Sustainable Future.

Paula Odland, left, Paul Waggoner and Randy Morken performed "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" at the Earth Day event in Alexandria's First Lutheran Church. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

A speaker, Van Gooch, left, talked about climate change and what he described as a "whacky" jet stream during Earth Day. Organizers of the event, Joel Kamholz, middle, and Jon Koll, helped with the presentation. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press

History of Earth Day

Millions of Americans across the country turned out for the first Earth Day in 1970, as young people were urged by U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin to fight for environmental causes with the same energy that they displayed in opposing the Vietnam War, according to the Library of Congress .

"By the twentieth anniversary of the first event, more than 200 million people in 141 countries had participated in Earth Day celebrations," the Library of Congress says. "The celebrations continue to grow."

Back then, environmental issues centered around pollution of air, land, and water, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was formed later that year in response to public demand.

In recent years, climate change has taken the forefront of the environmental movement, with NASA reporting that the planet is already witnessing the effects that scientists predicted, such as the loss of sea ice, melting glaciers and ice sheets, sea level rise, and more intense heat waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Scientists predict global temperature increases from human-made greenhouse gases will continue," NASA says on its website. "Severe weather damage will also increase and intensify."

Kelly Smith paints a bee on Isabel Donahue's face at Saturday's Earth Day observance in Alexandria. Al Edenloff / Alexandria Echo Press