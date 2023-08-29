Births at Alomere Health, Aug. 9-27, 2023
Alomere Health births, year to date: 373
Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:
8/9/23 Boy born to Larissa Prestino and Matthew Favretto of Alexandria
8/9/23 Boy born to Christine Affeldt and Mitchell Bullick of Alexandria
8/10/23 Boy born to Riley and Taylor Nohl of Morris
8/11/23 Boy born to Patricia and Scott Wenninger of Parkers Prairie
8/13/23 Girl born to Kelsey and Sam Meehan of Brandon
8/14/23 Girl born to Courtney and Dustin Mahutga of Osakis
8/15/23 Boy born to Kali and Mitchell Kaeter of Alexandria
8/21/23 Boy to Bria and Korey Pedraza of Alexandria
8/22/23 Boy to Erin and Daniel Nieuwendorp of Lowry
8/24/23 Boy to Kelsey and Kodi Dosdall of Henning
8/25/23 Girl to Kelley and Jacob Barvels of Alexandria
8/27/23 Girl to Alysa and Corey Thompson of Sauk Centre
