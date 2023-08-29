6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Lifestyle

Births at Alomere Health, Aug. 9-27, 2023

Alomere Health births, year to date: 373

Alomere2.jpg
Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:46 AM

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

8/9/23 Boy born to Larissa Prestino and Matthew Favretto of Alexandria

8/9/23 Boy born to Christine Affeldt and Mitchell Bullick of Alexandria

8/10/23 Boy born to Riley and Taylor Nohl of Morris

8/11/23 Boy born to Patricia and Scott Wenninger of Parkers Prairie

8/13/23 Girl born to Kelsey and Sam Meehan of Brandon

8/14/23 Girl born to Courtney and Dustin Mahutga of Osakis

8/15/23 Boy born to Kali and Mitchell Kaeter of Alexandria

8/21/23 Boy to Bria and Korey Pedraza of Alexandria

8/22/23 Boy to Erin and Daniel Nieuwendorp of Lowry

8/24/23 Boy to Kelsey and Kodi Dosdall of Henning

8/25/23 Girl to Kelley and Jacob Barvels of Alexandria

8/27/23 Girl to Alysa and Corey Thompson of Sauk Centre

Year to date: 373.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
