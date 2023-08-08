Births at Alomere Health, July 25-Aug. 5, 2023
Alomere Health births, year to date: 347
Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:
Boy born 7/25/2023 to Sarah and Jacob Wicklund of Clitherall
Girl born 7/29/2023 to Denise Webb and David Prichard of Ashby
July total: 53
Boy born 8/1/23 to Chelsea Coles and Seth Rudolph of Alexandria
Girl born 8/4/23 to Katie and Bradley Frovarp of Hoffman
Boy born 8/5/23 to Jamie and Kyle Evans of Miltona
Boy born 8/5/23 to Becky and Martin Hagen of Carlos
