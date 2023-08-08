Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Births at Alomere Health, July 25-Aug. 5, 2023

Alomere Health births, year to date: 347

Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:54 PM

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

Boy born 7/25/2023 to Sarah and Jacob Wicklund of Clitherall

Girl born 7/29/2023 to Denise Webb and David Prichard of Ashby

July total: 53

Boy born 8/1/23 to Chelsea Coles and Seth Rudolph of Alexandria

Girl born 8/4/23 to Katie and Bradley Frovarp of Hoffman

Boy born 8/5/23 to Jamie and Kyle Evans of Miltona

Boy born 8/5/23 to Becky and Martin Hagen of Carlos

Year to date: 347

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
