Births at Alomere Health, July 3-22, 2023
Alomere Health births, year to date: 324
Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:
Girl born 7/3/23 to Nikki and Justin Massmann of Osakis
Girl born 7/4/23 to Rhyan Buettner and Peterson Desmaret of Alexandria
Girl born 7/5/23 to Ashley Mueller and Zachary Henneman of Evansville
Boy born 7/7/23 to Sherie Cofer and Kyle Bartch of Parkers Prairie
Boy born 7/9/23 to Jenna and Toby Weigand of Glenwood
Boy born 7/18/2023 to Emily and Mathew Wissler of Glenwood
Girl born 7/19/2023 to Bree and Brian Asleson of Morris
Boy born 7/22/2023 to AnnMarie and Devon Desmarais of Alexandria
