Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, July 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Births at Alomere Health, July 3-22, 2023

Alomere Health births, year to date: 324

Alomere2.jpg
Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:59 AM

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

Girl born 7/3/23 to Nikki and Justin Massmann of Osakis
Girl born 7/4/23 to Rhyan Buettner and Peterson Desmaret of Alexandria
Girl born 7/5/23 to Ashley Mueller and Zachary Henneman of Evansville
Boy born 7/7/23 to Sherie Cofer and Kyle Bartch of Parkers Prairie
Boy born 7/9/23 to Jenna and Toby Weigand of Glenwood
Boy born 7/18/2023 to Emily and Mathew Wissler of Glenwood
Girl born 7/19/2023 to Bree and Brian Asleson of Morris
Boy born 7/22/2023 to AnnMarie and Devon Desmarais of Alexandria

Year to date (as of July 22): 324

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
image005.jpg
Lifestyle
At 100, Gate City Bank seeks to 'live the dream' with a cookie on top
59m ago
 · 
By  Tracy Briggs
JewettBenson Book 3492.jpg
Lifestyle
Alexandria man's book was inspired by his granddaughter
2h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
072623.F.FF.LOSTITALIAN.1.jpg
Lifestyle
Satisfy your veggie cravings with this delicious Warm Basil, Broccoli and Mushroom Salad
3h ago
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Chick-fil-A is coming to Alexandria, sort of
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
Alexandria Golf Club
Local
Alexandria Golf Club plans to build par-3 course
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Business News
Business
Aflac to host Wake Up Alexandria on Aug. 4
1h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Osakis School News.jpg
Osakis
Osakis School Board approves district's long term plan for facilities
2h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson