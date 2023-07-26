Births at Alomere Health, July 3-22, 2023

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

Girl born 7/3/23 to Nikki and Justin Massmann of Osakis

Girl born 7/4/23 to Rhyan Buettner and Peterson Desmaret of Alexandria

Girl born 7/5/23 to Ashley Mueller and Zachary Henneman of Evansville

Boy born 7/7/23 to Sherie Cofer and Kyle Bartch of Parkers Prairie

Boy born 7/9/23 to Jenna and Toby Weigand of Glenwood

Boy born 7/18/2023 to Emily and Mathew Wissler of Glenwood

Girl born 7/19/2023 to Bree and Brian Asleson of Morris

Boy born 7/22/2023 to AnnMarie and Devon Desmarais of Alexandria

Year to date (as of July 22): 324