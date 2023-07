Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

6/19/23 Boy born to Kelly and John Gran of Kensington.

6/22/23 Girl born to Pearl Guajardo and Melvin Hill of Melrose.

6/22/23 Boy born to Rylee Martinez and Christopher Burrow of Starbuck.

6/30/23 Girl born to Nicole and Emmitt Messer of Evansville.

Year to date (as of June 30): 289