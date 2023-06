Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

5/23/23 Girl born to Alissa and Kirby Sayles of Morris

5/24/23 Boy born to Teela and Cory Watts of Alexandria

6/4/23 Girl born to Brianna Svee and Ryan Hart of Alexandria

6/6/23 Boy born to Shelby and Thomas Zach of Hoffman

Year to date (as of June 6): 255