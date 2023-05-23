99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Births at Alomere Health, May 2-20, 2023

Alomere Health births, year to date: 222

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:00 PM

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

5/2/23 Girl born to Linsey and Thomas Schafer of Alexandria

5/3/23 Boy born to Chloe and David Krivanek of Glenwood

5/5/23 Boy born to Samantha and Bobby Finch of Dalton

5/11/23 Boy born to Brittany and Shelby Trosdahl of Battle Lake

5/18/23 Girl born to Krystal Schoniger and Jonathan Wolbeck of Alexandria

5/19/23 Boy born to Meaghan and Jake Dodds of Parkers Prairie

5/20/23 Girl born to Callen and Andrew Olson of Alexandria

Year to date (as of May 20): 222

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
