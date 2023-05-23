Births at Alomere Health, May 2-20, 2023
Alomere Health births, year to date: 222
Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:
5/2/23 Girl born to Linsey and Thomas Schafer of Alexandria
5/3/23 Boy born to Chloe and David Krivanek of Glenwood
5/5/23 Boy born to Samantha and Bobby Finch of Dalton
5/11/23 Boy born to Brittany and Shelby Trosdahl of Battle Lake
5/18/23 Girl born to Krystal Schoniger and Jonathan Wolbeck of Alexandria
5/19/23 Boy born to Meaghan and Jake Dodds of Parkers Prairie
5/20/23 Girl born to Callen and Andrew Olson of Alexandria
