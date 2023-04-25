Births at Alomere Health, April 3-24, 2023

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:

Girl born 4/3/23 to Ashley Gebhardt and Kristofer Holden of Osakis

Girl born 4/6/23 to Makayla Donovan and Ryan Anderson of Hoffman

Girl born 4/8/23 to Mary and Charles Gervais of Alexandria

Boy born 4/10/23 to Necedah Reed and Gavin Swenson of Alexandria

Girl born 4/13/23 to Kari and Patrick Murphy of Benson

Girl born 4/17/23 to Laura Huggins and Drew Smith of Alexandria

Girl born 4/20/23 to Ashley and Casey Boutain of Starbuck

Boy born 4/21/23 to Samantha and Matthew Smith of Morris

Boy born 4/24/23 to Mara and Mitchell Otts of Alexandria

Girl born 4/30/23 to Stephanie and Anthony Olivero of Alexandria

Year to date (as of April 30): 195