99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Births at Alomere Health, April 3-24, 2023

Alomere Health births, year to date: 182

Alomere2.jpg
Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
April 25, 2023 at 2:01 PM

Births at Alomere Health in Alexandria:
Girl born 4/3/23 to Ashley Gebhardt and Kristofer Holden of Osakis
Girl born 4/6/23 to Makayla Donovan and Ryan Anderson of Hoffman
Girl born 4/8/23 to Mary and Charles Gervais of Alexandria
Boy born 4/10/23 to Necedah Reed and Gavin Swenson of Alexandria
Girl born 4/13/23 to Kari and Patrick Murphy of Benson
Girl born 4/17/23 to Laura Huggins and Drew Smith of Alexandria
Girl born 4/20/23 to Ashley and Casey Boutain of Starbuck
Boy born 4/21/23 to Samantha and Matthew Smith of Morris
Boy born 4/24/23 to Mara and Mitchell Otts of Alexandria
Girl born 4/30/23 to Stephanie and Anthony Olivero of Alexandria

Year to date (as of April 30): 195

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
EP Alexandria.jpg
Lifestyle
Community Calendar for Douglas County area
May 11, 2023 12:04 PM
Crepes are served with toasted, slivered almonds and fresh berries. The plates seen here are by artist Edna Hibel and are from Sarah Nasello's grandmother Sunny Mathison’s collection. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor
Lifestyle
Celebrating Mother’s Day with a trip down memory lane
May 10, 2023 07:31 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Nasello
Girls posing for a photo at BE Prom
Lifestyle
Brandon-Evansville prom celebrates "An evening in Paris"
May 09, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff