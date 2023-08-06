Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Big Ole travels to West Africa on a mission trip

Liz Paul of Alexandria took her Big Ole plush doll with her and took pictures of it in various locations on the mission trip.

LittleBigOle 265.jpg
When on a mission trip, Liz Paul of Alexandria took a picture of her Big Ole plush doll with a little girl named Princess from Ghana, West Africa.
Contributed photo / Liz Paul
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 8:27 AM

WEST AFRICA — Did you know that Big Ole was traveling out of the country recently? He was on a mission trip to Africa. He was visiting Ghana, West Africa with a group from Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

OK, it really wasn’t Big Ole, the 28-foot fiberglass Viking statue. It was Big Ole, a plush doll owned by Liz Paul of Alexandria.

Liz 030.jpg
Liz Paul of Alexandria is pictured with children in West Africa while she was on a mission trip to Ghana.
Contributed photo

Paul, along with seven other people – and the Big Ole doll – were on a 10-day mission trip working with an organization called Globeserve. The organization is based out of Accra Ghana, said Paul.

So why did she bring the Big Ole doll with her?

“I thought it would be fun to take him with me just because I had never been to Africa and it was really exciting getting to go and experience a new place,” she said.

LittleBigOle_5029.JPG
A Big Ole plush doll is pictured at the Mole National Park in West Africa. Liz Paul, who owns the doll, brought it with on a mission trip. She took pictures of Big Ole in various places, including the park.
Contributed photo / Liz Paul

It was similar, she added, to Flat Stanley.

According to Wikipedia, the Flat Stanley Project is an educational project that was based on the title character of the 1964 children's book, “Flat Stanley.”

Students involved in the Flat Stanley Project read the story of Flat Stanley and are subsequently given black-and-white cut-outs of him for them to color. The students are also asked to write a story about him, including details such as where he is from, his daily routine and his interests, then they mail their Stanley to someone. That person is asked to take a picture with the cut-out doll of adventures they take him on. They send the photos and info back to the student so that the student can share the info with classmates, according to information on Wikipedia.

Paul said she mostly took pictures of the Big Ole doll at Mole National Park as that is where they had some “fun time.”

LittleBigOle_639.jpg
Liz Paul of Alexandria took a picture of her Big Ole plush doll in front of the sign for Mole National Park. Paul was on a mission trip to Africa and took pictures of Big Ole at different places, including the park.
Contributed photo / Liz Paul
LittleBigOle 448.jpg
Liz Paul of Alexandria brought her Big Ole plush doll with her while on a mission trip to West Africa.
Contributed photo / Liz Paul

She also took a picture of him in her backpack because that is how she carried him around. The children they met during their mission trip, Paul said, found it to be quite funny. She even took photos of one little girl, whose name was Princess, with the doll as the girl was traveling with the group.

The trip took place June 17 through June 27. Paul said during that time, the group visited two villages in northern Ghana to do malaria education, distribute mosquito nets and provide deworming medication to the children and adults.

LittleBigOle 256.jpg
Liz Paul of Alexandria took a picture of her Big Ole plush doll with this little girl named Princess while she was on a mission trip to West Africa.
Contributed photo / Liz Paul

When asked what her favorite part of the trip was, Paul said she couldn’t really pinpoint one favorite thing, as the whole experience – including Big Ole’s adventures – was amazing.

“It was a life-changing experience,” she said.

Group 032.jpg
Liz Paul of Alexandria, third from right, is pictured with her group from Calvary Lutheran Church in West Africa. The group was on a mission trip in June 2023.
Contributed photo
Group 031.jpg
Liz Paul, far right, is pictured with other members of her group from Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria while they were on a mission trip to Ghana, West Africa in June 2023.
Contributed photo

