Lifestyle

Audubon speaker to discuss improving bird habitat

The June 13 talk will start at 7 p.m.

Waterfowl at Discovery Middle School's Outdoor Learning Center. (Contributed / Prairie Lakes Audubson Chapter)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 9:28 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandra Wardwell, the Audubon Prairie Project manager for Minnesota, will speak about improving bird habitat at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

Wardwell works with landowners and other partners on habitat projects and on permanent land conservation. She will be speaking at the Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter monthly meeting.

She manages Audubon's prairie and wetlands restoration and enhancement program in the Important Bird Areas and Minnesota Prairie Conservation Plan boundaries of western Minnesota and the globally unique Tallgrass Aspen Parklands ecoregion .

There is no cost to attend this program, and the public is welcome.

Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter is the local chapter of National Audubon Society for anyone interested in birds and nature. It holds regular informal meetings and birding field trips.

By Echo Press staff report
