Audubon chapter to start a new series of birding conversations

ALEXANDRIA — The Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter said it is starting a new series of conversations with birders of all ages.

Its first, from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, will start with a show and tell with Rollin Evink and purple martin hatchings at Lake Brophy County Park in the beach parking lot.

There are two purple martin houses with active nests nearby.

After his presentation, the group will sit in the park and share stories of bird sightings and visit. Visitors are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages. There is no cost for attending and the public is welcome.

The Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society for anyone interested in birds and nature. It has regular informal meetings and birding field trips.

