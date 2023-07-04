Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 4

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Audubon chapter to start a new series of birding conversations

The series begins July 11 with a visit to purple martin houses.

Rollin Evink - PM House .jpeg
Rollin Evink and a purple martin house in Alexandria.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:29 PM

ALEXANDRIA — The Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter said it is starting a new series of conversations with birders of all ages.
Its first, from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, will start with a show and tell with Rollin Evink and purple martin hatchings at Lake Brophy County Park in the beach parking lot.
There are two purple martin houses with active nests nearby.
After his presentation, the group will sit in the park and share stories of bird sightings and visit. Visitors are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages. There is no cost for attending and the public is welcome.
The Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter is the local chapter of the National Audubon Society for anyone interested in birds and nature. It has regular informal meetings and birding field trips.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
GrabowJesse20.jpg
Lifestyle
Ask a Trooper: What kind of vehicle is required for a driver's license test?
July 02, 2023 09:57 AM
 · 
By  Jesse Grabow / Minnesota State Patrol
Geese on Lake Agnes
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A gaggle of geese
July 02, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
070123.F.FF.FIELDINGQUESTIONS.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Tree seedlings in flowerbeds, slow-blooming geraniums, out-of-control vine
July 01, 2023 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
MinnesotaWeather.jpg
Minnesota
Minnesota sets record for most air quality alerts in a season
June 27, 2023 03:04 PM
 · 
By  Olivia Stevens / MPR News
Northstar 2908.jpg
Members Only
News
Northstar hit with second civil complaint
June 30, 2023 08:06 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: Addressing Pre-Natal Alcohol Exposure
July 04, 2023 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board
DSC00514.jpg
Prep
Where are they Now: Multiple track and field, and tennis athletes shine at season's end
July 04, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve