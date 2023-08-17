Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Audubon chapter to hear about proposed new nature trail

The Alexandria Nature Trail would provide non-motorized access throughout the city.

Tim Schoonhoven
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 3:21 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Engineer Tim Schoonhoven will share his vision and plans for the Alexandria Nature Trail following the 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 Prairie Lakes Audubon Chapter annual meeting at Calvary Lutheran Church in Alexandria.

The Alexandria Nature Trail would connect the city north to south with a buffer of natural habitat, and is aimed at preserving natural habitat, protecting water quality and boosting economics, and providing non-motorized access throughout the City.

Schoonhoven is a civil engineer for the City of Alexandria as well as vice president of Widseth Smith Nolting and Associates, Inc. He has more than 40 years of experience in municipal engineering, site planning and development, and he swims, hikes, bikes and kayaks.

Refreshments will be served at the beginning of the meeting. There is no cost to attend. For more information email PrairieLakesAudubonMN@gmail.com. The public is welcome.

