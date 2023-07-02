Ask a Trooper: What kind of vehicle is required for a driver's license test?

Question: My child will be taking their road test for getting their driver’s license. Do you know what vehicle equipment if required for this?

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Answer: The Minnesota State Patrol does not oversee these activities. That would be the Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS.) But here is some information from their website and from state statute.



The person must show proper identification when they take the test.

They must provide their own vehicle to take the test.

The passenger door on the vehicle must open from both the inside and the outside.

Seatbelts must work properly.

Turn signals, brake lights and headlights must work.

They must provide current proof of insurance for the vehicle used for the test.

The test vehicle must be free of dangerous vehicle conditions or defects such as damaged glass that obstructs vision, tire separation or exposed cord, the absence of a front bumper, excessive play in the steering wheel, exhaust leaks, or inadequate service brakes.

If your vehicle is missing items or has defects you should contact the DVS prior to taking the road test and ask them. You can contact DVS at 651-297-3298 or dvs.driverslicense@state.mn.usSend questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota to: Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol , 1000 Highway 10 W., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. Follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.