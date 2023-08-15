Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle

Ask a Trooper: Can refugees use driver's licenses from their home countries?

State Trooper Jesse Grabow answers your road safety questions.

By Jesse Grabow / Minnesota State Patrol
Today at 2:03 PM

Question: Hello, I am part of a group sponsoring a family from the Ukraine. They arrived a couple weeks ago and we have met with the state offices to get them lined up with Social Security numbers, work permits, etc. The husband and wife both have current driver licenses from Ukraine. They want to obtain a Minnesota license and are scheduled for the written knowledge exam, followed by the road test.

In the meantime, are they able to drive on their Ukrainian license? We have a car for them and already have insurance policies for them. The husband has received some job offers and would like to be able to drive to work, etc. Please advise.

Answer: If you are visiting Minnesota from another country with a valid license from your home country, you are not required to get a Minnesota license. But if you have become a Minnesota resident, you have 60 days to get a Minnesota driver’s license.

Send questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota to: Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol , 1000 Highway 10 W., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. Follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.

More questions for State Trooper Jesse Grabow

What To Read Next
Rainbow over a field and road
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: After the rain
2d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
081223.f.ff.fieldingquestions.jpg
Lifestyle
Fielding Questions: Squash vines collapsing, creeping Charlie control, deadheading roses
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
072818.F.FF.GrowingTogether
Lifestyle
The secret to selecting the best hydrangeas
3d ago
 · 
By  Don Kinzler
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
EP Township Government
News
Cattleman sues Millerville Township over road ordinance, meeting law
7h ago
 · 
By  Karen Tolkkinen
14 Cimmaron Aug 17.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Cimarron to perform at the Aug. 17 courthouse concert in Alexandria
6h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Children waiting to enter their 4H projects in the fair
Local
Douglas County Fair gears up for 4-day run
7h ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
BlockProcession5.jpg
Community
Church of St. Mary's takes part in traditional Catholic procession
8h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff