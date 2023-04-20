99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Ask a Trooper: Are self-driving vehicles allowed on Minnesota roads?

State Trooper Jesse Grabow answers your road safety questions.

By Jesse Grabow / Minnesota State Patrol
April 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM

Question: I was wondering, with the ads on television showing people driving with their hands off the steering wheel, is that legal in Minnesota if your vehicle has that capability?

Sgt. Jesse Grabow

Answer: I believe you are asking about autonomous vehicles, or self-driving cars, which are capable of sensing their environment and operating without human involvement.

Minnesota law states that every driver is responsible for becoming and remaining aware of the actual and potential hazards that exist on the highway and must use due care in operating a vehicle. This would include both hands, one hand or no hands.

Send questions concerning traffic-related laws or issues in Minnesota to: Trp. Jesse Grabow – Minnesota State Patrol , 1000 Highway 10 W., Detroit Lakes, MN 56501-2205. Follow him on Twitter @MSPPIO_NW or reach him at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.

