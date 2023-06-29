Kevin and the Sideliners to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Kevin and the Sideliners will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kevin Klimek leads The Sideliners as lead guitarist and vocalist. A veteran of the music industry, he has performed throughout the Upper Midwest since 1965 with experience in recording, radio and TV. Barb Madison, the leading female vocalist, is also the newest member of the group. Percussionist Kevin Pearson, nicknamed “K.P.,” plays drums and acoustic guitar.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.