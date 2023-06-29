Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Kevin and the Sideliners to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

This will be the group's first performance at the art market.

By Echo Press staff report
Today at 10:46 AM

ALEXANDRIA — Kevin and the Sideliners will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, July 1, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Kevin Klimek leads The Sideliners as lead guitarist and vocalist. A veteran of the music industry, he has performed throughout the Upper Midwest since 1965 with experience in recording, radio and TV. Barb Madison, the leading female vocalist, is also the newest member of the group. Percussionist Kevin Pearson, nicknamed “K.P.,” plays drums and acoustic guitar.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
