Weise and Benson to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market

ALEXANDRIA — Peggy Weise and Jewett Benson will perform at the Saturday Art Market at Big Ole Park on Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The duo have been performing together since 2014 at various venues including the Evansville First Friday Concert, the Alexandria Senior Center, Farwell Lutheran Church, the Palmer House, Sauk Center, Sixth Avenue Wine Bar and last year’s Saturday Art Market.

The Saturday Art Market is adjacent to the Alexandria Farmers Market at Big Ole Park on the north end of Broadway in Alexandria. Local artists will be on hand to visit and offer their work for their. Coffee and food items will be available nearby, and every weekend showcases live music. New this year, the second weekend of every month will feature events and music for younger visitors.

The Art Market runs every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Sept. 2.