Billy D and the Crystals to perform at the July 27 courthouse concert in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA — Billy D and The Crystals will perform at the Thursday, July 27 Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, starting at 7 p.m.

The group says it is the longest running group in this area, and that for more than 40 years, brothers Jay and Jan Vagts have been performing music from the 1950s and 1960s up to today. Billy D and The Crystals regularly performs for casinos, street dances and fairs in Minnesota and the Dakotas.

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.