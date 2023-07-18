6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Tuesday, July 18

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Veteran rock 'n' roll band to perform July 20 courthouse concert in Alexandria

The Rockin' Hollywoods are playing their 51st season.

10 Rocn Hwds July 20.jpg
The Rockin' Hollywoods will perform on the Douglas County courthouse lawn at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20. (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 5:00 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Red Willow Arts Coalition's summer concert series, known as the concerts on the courthouse lawn, will welcome back the Rockin' Hollywoods for the Thursday, July 20 performance starting at 7 p.m.

The Rockin' Hollywoods are playing their 51st season this summer. The Twin Cities-based group is led by Coon Rapids resident Steve "Rimshot" Ghizoni, who started the band in 1973. Dressed in costumes, they play music from the 1950s through the1980s, with emphasis on rock 'n' roll's beginnings. Concert goers will hear music from the Beach Boys, Buddy Holly, Elvis, and the Everly Brothers, Ghizoni said.

Not many bands stay around for 50-plus years. In Minnesota, there's the Johnny Holmes band, and Ghizoni said he and Holmes are about the same age, and know each other well. Each band has been led by the same frontman, with musicians coming and going. Ghizoni said his current band has good chemistry. His guitarist, Flash, has been with him since 1997, and keyboardist Larry has been there for 15 years over two different time periods. Al, the bass player, has been with him for seven years, and drummer Johnny has been there for three years.

Ghizoni is familiar with the west-central Minnesota crowds, having played the courthouse lawn before and also many other local venues.

He said they play to the crowd, emphasizing dance music and entertainment.

"It's show business. That's why we named it Hollywood," he said. "That's why the 50s; the roots of rock 'n' roll is so good for dancing."

The concert will take place in front of the Douglas County Courthouse in Alexandria.

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
