Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, August 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Time to get ready for Brandon SummerFest and Parkers Prairie Fall Festival

SummerFest takes place Aug. 2 through Aug. 6 and the Fall Festival is Aug. 4 through Aug. 6.

Brandon3.jpg
During the 2022 Brandon SummerFest, a little girl participated in the kids pedal pull event, which took place Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 12:12 PM

BRANDON, PARKERS PRAIRIE — If you’re looking for something fun to do this weekend, head to either Brandon for the 2023 Brandon SummerFest or to Parkers Prairie for the 50th annual Fall Festival.

Here’s a look at the schedules for both town festivals:

Brandon SummerFest schedule

Wednesday, Aug. 2

5 p.m. – Brandon Community Club Pork Chop Feed with live music by Rhythm and Rhyme, ice cream sales by Half Pints ice cream truck, and beer garden by Brandon Municipal Liquor Store at Brandon Lions Park

Thursday, Aug. 3

ADVERTISEMENT

5 to 8 p.m. – Car Show at Gardonville headquarters, food trucks by Raapers and Papa K’s Rescue BBQ, beer garden by Angelina’s, root beer float sales by Chippewa FLY Youth Group, live music by Alex the Traveler

Friday, Aug. 4

7 a.m. – Community garage sales. List at Joe’s Gas and JC’s Market

6 p.m. – Brandon Fin & Feather bean bag tournament (registration begins at 5 p.m.) at Lions Park. $40 per team * 64 Teams * To register, please call Scott 320-491-1198 and leave a message. Concessions by the Brandon Lions Club.

Saturday, Aug. 5

7 a.m. – Community garage sales

9 a.m. – Co-ed softball tournament at Brandon JV softball field. For softball tournament info contact Kasi at 320-420-8483. Concession stand by Brandon-Evansville Charger Softball

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Brandon History Center open at Brandon Auditorium (Closed during parade)

ADVERTISEMENT

11 a.m. – Grand parade (Grand marshals are Bill and Terry Ness)

11 a.m. – Salad Luncheon at Grace Lutheran Church

11 a.m. – Concession stand by Relay For Life. Near Brandon Municipal Liquor Store

11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. – Craft and vendor show and Moe 4-H food stand - Brandon Auditorium

Noon – Co-ed sand volleyball tournament. Contact Kinsley at 320-815-9182 to register.

12:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Axe Throwing with Woodsman Axe at Veterans Memorial Park

12:30 to 4 p.m. – Water wars at Veterans Memorial Park/Front Street

12:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Bounce houses and bungee trampoline at Memorial Park/Front Street, sponsored by the Brandon Fire Department

ADVERTISEMENT

1:30 p.m. – Pie contest taste testing/Judging, pie slices for sale at Brandon Lion’s Park

1:30 p.m. – Kids Pedal Pull on Front Street.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. – Bingo by Brandon Lions Club. Tents by Municipal Liquor Store.

1:30 p.m. – Pine Ridge Golf Scramble. Two-man scramble, blind draw for team-mate at 1:15 p.m., no handicaps. Call Pine Ridge to pre-register, 320-834-4028. $20 entry fee.

8 p.m. to midnight – Street dance with music by Dana and The Bottle Rockets, Brandon Liquor Store (ages 21+)

Dusk – Fireworks show at B-E High School Football Field, sponsored by Brandon Fin & Feather and Brandon Community Club.

Sunday, Aug. 6

9 a.m. – Co-ed softball tournament resumes at the Brandon JV softball field

ADVERTISEMENT

Parkers Prairie Fall Festival schedule

Friday, Aug. 4

5 p.m. – Ring of Fire bull ride gates open, Soo Street east of railroad tracks on County Road 42

7 p.m. – Ring of Fire bull ride event - rain or shine

9 p.m. to midnight – Out of Line band

Bull 7299.jpg
The Ring of Fire bull ride during the Parkers Prairie Fall Festival, pictured here in 2021, will take place Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
Alexandria Echo Press file photo

Saturday, Aug. 5

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Trowbridge Creek mobile zoo

10 a.m. – Crafters and retailers

10 a.m. – Jr. Park Medallion Hunt, ages 15 and younger

ADVERTISEMENT

10 a.m. – Jr. Bean Bag Tournament, ages 15 and younger, City Park

11 a.m. – Sr. Bean Bag Tournament, ages 16 and older, City Park

11 a.m. – Sr. City Medallion Hunt, ages 16 and older

11 a.m. – Bouncy houses and kids games, east side of City Park

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. – Bingo at City Park

Noon to 2 p.m. – Rhythm & Rhyme band at City Park

1 p.m. – Truck and tractor pull on Soo Street east of railroad tracks on County Road 42

2 p.m. – Shoot the Moon contest, Thousand Lakes Brewery booth

ADVERTISEMENT

2 p.m. – Free ice cream by the mobile zoo sponsored by ProAg

4 p.m. – Belly Flop contest at the swimming pool

5 to 6 p.m. – Sidewalk Chalk Art contest on the west side of City Park

5 to 8 p.m. – Clueless the Balloon Twister

5:30 p.m. – Beard contest, Parkers Last Stop booth

6 p.m. – Mullet contest, Dog House booth

7 p.m. – Miss Parkers Prairie Pageant at Grace Christian Church

7 p.m. – Burnout contest, East Side of Pool

8 p.m. to midnight – Runestone Rebellion

10 p.m. – Fireworks

Sunday, Aug. 6

7 to 11 a.m. – Boy Scout Pancake Breakfast at the Prairie Event Center

8 a.m. – Rip & Roar Car Show, north end of City Park

10 a.m. – Community Worship Service at the Bingo Shelter

10 a.m. – Crafters and retailers

11 a.m. – Bouncy houses and kids games, east side of City Park

Noon – Fall Festival Parade

1 p.m. – Princess Tea for visiting royalty, Prairie Event Center

1 to 4 p.m. – Farm animal petting zoo and pony rides

1 to 5 p.m. – Bingo at City Park

2 p.m. – Short On Cash band in City Park

2:30 p.m. – Pedal tractor pull for ages 4 to 11

Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Celeste Edenloff is the special projects editor and a reporter for the Alexandria Echo Press. She has lived in the Alexandria Lakes Area since 1997. She first worked for the Echo Press as a reporter from 1999 to 2011, and returned in 2016 to once again report on the community she calls home.
What To Read Next
Kids looking at woodpecker sculpture
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Art in the Park draws crowds of people to Alexandria City Park
22h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
Paul Reubens 2016
National
Paul Reubens, actor and comedian behind Pee-wee Herman, dies at 70
1d ago
 · 
By  Christi Carras / Los Angeles Times
BeautyBeast 027.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Jeff Severson-DSC_8600.JPG
Sports
Resorters golf: Steady play leads Jeff Sorenson to Pro-Am win
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Kids looking at woodpecker sculpture
Arts and Entertainment
Photos: Art in the Park draws crowds of people to Alexandria City Park
22h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
IMG-5800.jpg
Sports
Resorters golf: Zimny and Johnson win Lakes to Links Member/Guest Tournament at AGC
2h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Echo Press Editorial
Editorials
An Echo Press Editorial: How to save money in the heat of summer
3h ago
 · 
By  Alexandria Echo Press Editorial Board