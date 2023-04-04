Tickets on sale this week for Grand Funk Railroad, Jefferson Starship at the Ledge

WAITE PARK — Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship are coming to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for an Aug. 12 concert.

Both bands are classic rock heavyweights and touring veterans.

Ticket presale runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 30. Visit the newsletter for more info.

Tickets for the general public go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31, and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com.