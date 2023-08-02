Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Theatre L'Homme Dieu showcases the life of hitmaker Carole King

Theater says it is the first theater in this part of Minnesota to obtain the rights to the performance.

Auditorium
Contributed photo The auditorium at Theatre L'Homme Dieu was dedicated in honor of the Bursch family.
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 4:45 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Theatre L'Homme Dieu's current show, "BEAUTIFUL: The Carole King Musical," showcases the journey of singer-songwriter Carole King from teenage songwriter to pop hit maker.

After six years on Broadway, the show toured nationally. Theatre L'Homme Dieu says it is the first theater in this part of Minnesota to obtain the rights to perform the musical.

The show features some of King's greatest hits.

The performance is guided by Executive and Artistic Director Nicole Mulder and directed by Eric Morris.

Nicole Mulder
Eric Morris

Mulder said the performance was assisted by local theaters as well as theaters in the Twin Cities. Costumes and set pieces came from Andria Theatre in Alexandria and The Guthrie Theatre, Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, Theatre Latte Da, Eagan High School, Pillsbury House Theatre, Artistry, and Jungle Theatre in the Twin Cities.

BEAUTIFUL opened on Aug. 1 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 13. Tickets cost $49 plus ticketing fees.

For more information, ticket reservations, and showtimes, visit www.tlhd.org or contact the box office at 320-846-3150.

