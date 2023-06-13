99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Shrine Circus to perform June 16 in Alexandria

The Alexandria Calliope, 4-wheelers and Shrine Circus will perform two shows at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

Shrine Circus
The 32nd annual Shrine Circus, which features a variety of acts including elephants, will be at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Friday, June 16, 2023.
Celeste Edenloff
By Celeste Edenloff
Today at 9:42 AM

ALEXANDRIA — A human rocket, a motorcycle duo on a high wire, horses, elephants, bears, oh my! The circus is coming to town.

The Alexandria Calliope, 4-wheelers and Shrine Circus will perform two shows on Friday, June 16, at the Douglas County Fairgrounds. The shows are scheduled at 3 and 7 p.m.

There will be a total of 19 displays with an intermission about halfway through.

Lucky Malatsi is the ringmaster. Acts include the Cossacks Riders, horses from Kyrgyzstan, aerial dancers, juggling, elephants, camels, bears, contortionists, jump roping, motorcycles and a human rocket. The acts, however, are subject to change due to availability.

Kids can register to win a bicycle. There will be two given away during the first show and two given away during the second show. Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased at Cub Foods, Elden's Fresh Foods, Lake County Meats and at the fairgrounds the day of the event.

The event is a fundraiser for the local Shriners, which supports the Shriners Hospitals for children, a network of pediatric specialty hospitals operated and maintained by the Shriners.

