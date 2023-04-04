Rock acts Incubus, Blues Traveler, Big Head Todd coming to Waite Park this summer

WAITE PARK — The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park has announced two rock shows joining a growing summer lineup of concerts:



Incubus, with special guests Badflower and Paris Jackson, will perform on July 26.

The "Blue Monsters Tour," with Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd and the Monsters, will perform on Aug. 16.

Tickets for the Incubus concert are already on sale.

Pre-sale tickets for Blues Traveler and Big Head Todd go on sale on Thursday, April 13. General public tickets go on sale Friday, April 14.

Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com , or at the Winter Box Office at Waite Park Public Works, 670 17th Ave. S., Waite Park.

Performances by Dwight Yoakam and Aaron Lewis (May 25) and Grand Funk Railroad and Jefferson Starship (Aug. 12) have already been announced.