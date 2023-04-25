99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Poets and poetry lovers are invited to Evansville poetry night

The Evansville Art Center said the April 27 event is the longest-running literary event in west-central Minnesota.

Evansville Art Center
The Evansville Arts Coalition is at 111 Main Street in Evansville.
By Echo Press staff report
April 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM

EVANSVILLE — To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Evansville Art Center is inviting poets and poetry lovers to read original work or their favorite poems at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Begun in 1996, it is the longest-running literary event in west-central Minnesota, according to the art center.

Poets of all ages and skill levels are invited, as are those who enjoy listening to poetry.

"Studies have shown that poetry causes the part of the brain that activates during daydreaming to light up when reading or listening to poetry," the center said in a news release.

Participants may bring a treat to share at intermission. Beverages will be provided. This is a free event; however, donations to support Evansville Art Center are accepted.

The Evansville Art Center is at 111 Main St. in Evansville.

This activity is funded partly through the voter-approved Legacy Amendment that started in 2009.

