Poets and poetry lovers are invited to Evansville poetry night

EVANSVILLE — To celebrate National Poetry Month, the Evansville Art Center is inviting poets and poetry lovers to read original work or their favorite poems at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Begun in 1996, it is the longest-running literary event in west-central Minnesota, according to the art center.

Poets of all ages and skill levels are invited, as are those who enjoy listening to poetry.

"Studies have shown that poetry causes the part of the brain that activates during daydreaming to light up when reading or listening to poetry," the center said in a news release.

Participants may bring a treat to share at intermission. Beverages will be provided. This is a free event; however, donations to support Evansville Art Center are accepted.

The Evansville Art Center is at 111 Main St. in Evansville.

This activity is funded partly through the voter-approved Legacy Amendment that started in 2009.