Photos: Douglas County Fair begins Wednesday in Alexandria

The four-day event features a variety of entertainment, food, fun and animals.

boy washing a calf at the fair
Connor Hawkins of Alexandria washes his prospect calf on the first day of the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Today at 4:30 PM
people eating corndogs at the fair
Karen and Dave Koenen of Miltona relax in the shade with corn dogs and cold drinks at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Wednesday August 16, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Lowell Anderson
By Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
