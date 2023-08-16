Get 3 months just 99¢/month
Wednesday, August 16
Photos: Douglas County Fair begins Wednesday in Alexandria
The four-day event features a variety of entertainment, food, fun and animals.
Connor Hawkins of Alexandria washes his prospect calf on the first day of the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Wednesday, August 16, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
By
Lowell Anderson
Today at 4:30 PM
Karen and Dave Koenen of Miltona relax in the shade with corn dogs and cold drinks at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Wednesday August 16, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
More photos by Lowell Anderson
Photos: Art in the Park draws crowds of people to Alexandria City Park
Jul 31
Photos: Learning about fishing at Lake Carlos State Park
Jul 25
PHOTOS: Children build, float boats made from recycled materials
Jun 22
PHOTOS: Kids' activities at Rune Stone Days in Kensington
Jun 20
By
Lowell Anderson
Lowell Anderson has been a photographer and writer at the Echo Press since 1998.
Twitter
Instagram
Facebook
Arts and Entertainment
Folk-blues guitarist to perform in Evansville
1h ago
Arts and Entertainment
Want to know what's going on at the Douglas County Fair? Check out the DC Fair Essentials
5h ago
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Arts and Entertainment
Cimarron to perform at the Aug. 17 courthouse concert in Alexandria
1d ago
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Get Local
Local
Douglas County Fair gears up for 4-day run
1d ago
·
By
Al Edenloff
Local
New roundabout on County Road 45 in Alexandria opens for traffic
2d ago
·
By
Al Edenloff
Sports
Powerlifters show their strength at Berserker Cup
3h ago
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Football: Alexandria aiming to take a big step in 2023
5h ago
·
By
Sam Stuve
