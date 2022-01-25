Photo of the Week gallery

99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Throwing hot water on cold day
Karen Bundermann took this photo of her daughter, Rylee, left, and her friend, Maddie Hochhalter, throwing hot water into the cold air on the evening of Jan. 2. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
January 25, 2022 at 12:57 PM

Every week, the Echo Press publishes a reader submitted photograph for Photo of the Week.
Below is a photo gallery of some of these photos.

Ice on L'Homme Dieu beach
1/80: Linda Maiers took this photo of ice piling up on L'Homme Dieu Beach near Alexandria due to a strong wind on April 30, 2023.
Northern lights
2/80: Brianna Voltz took this photo of the northern lights in the night sky near Lake Ida on Sunday, April 23, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Ice falling off a sign
3/80: Greg Gau took this photo of ice melting and sliding off a sign on West Lake Mary Drive on April 7, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Red fox in snow
4/80: Dorian Warner took this photo of a red fox at Lake Carlos State Park in February. Warner said the fox appeared to be eating a turkey leg and did not seem to be bothered by his presence. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Northern lights
5/80: Matthew Jensen took this photo of the northern lights at Spruce Hill Park at about 10 p.m. on March 23, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Decorative snowman buried in snow
6/80: Dave Bittmann took this photo on March 12, 2023, of a decorative snowman in his front yard that seems to be enjoying winter, despite being nearly buried in the snow. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Tractor blowing snow at sunrise
7/80: Tanya Winter took this photo of her husband, Jon, blowing snow in the morning on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Barred owl on tree branches
8/80: Janet Hamilton took this photo of a barred owl hunting from a maple tree at her home in Garfield on March 7, 2023. After sitting in the tree for more than an hour with other birds coming and going, the owl dove into the snow and came up with a small rodent. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Swans on river in winter
9/80: Ginger Floan took this photo of trumpeter swans on the creek between lakes Darling and Cowdry on Jan. 7, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Frost on tree branches
10/80: Mark Grandgenett took this photo of frost on tree branches in his back yard at his home in Lake Mary Township on Jan. 22, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Girl with fish
11/80: Taylor Lake took this photo of her sister, Lainey, age 9, learning about the joys of winter fishing in the Alexandria area on Feb. 18, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Snow on tree branches
12/80: Jayne Dodds took this photo of snow on tree branches through the window of her house on Lake Darling after a snowstorm in December. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Donkey dressed up for Valentine's Day
13/80: Cindy Haffner of Rose City took this photo of her baby donkey, Ziggy, dressed up for Valentine's Day on Jan. 22, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Snow shaped like polar bear
14/80: Terry Busch took this photo of rocks covered with snow that look like the face of a polar bear on Dec. 22, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Trumpeter swans in water
15/80: Matt Engstrom took this photo of a group of trumpeter swans between lakes Brophy and North Union on Jan. 14, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Bubbles in ice
16/80: Cathy Weatherwax took this photo of bubbles that had formed in the ice at the beach at Lake Brophy County Park on Dec. 4, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Cardinals on frosty branches
17/80: Richard Gail took this photo of two cardinals in a tree at his home on Lake Andrew on Jan. 2, 2023. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Snow drifts on pergola
18/80: Ken Mcdonald took this photo of snow drifts on the top of the pergola at his home in Alexandria on Christmas day. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Snowman leaning over
19/80: Joanne Kujawa took these photos of a snowman built by her grandson, Oliver Johnson, in mid-December. The snowman slowly began to lean to one side, but as of Dec. 22 it was still frozen in place without totally falling over. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
kid by Christmas tree
20/80: Kia Kisthart of Alexandria took this photo of her daughter, Collins, next to the Christmas tree at their home on Nov. 26, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Dog in snow
21/80: Sandy Freeman took this photo of Fergus who looked like he was begging to come inside where it was warm on Nov. 14, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Ice on a lawn with leaves
22/80: Judy Clayton took this photo of ice that formed on her lawn in Alexandria after a freezing rain on the morning of Oct. 18, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Rune at sunset
23/80: Joe Capistrant took this photo of The Rune under construction in Alexandria at sunset on Nov. 22, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Baby red squirrels
24/80: Dave Werpy took this photo of six young red squirrels playing at the base of a tree at his home on Lake Miltona on Nov. 3, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Ice on lawn
25/80: Paige Atwater took this photo of ice-covered grass on Oct. 17, 2022, at her mother's lawn in Alexandria after she accidentally left the sprinklers on overnight. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Sunset over lake
26/80: Dianne Verant took this photo of the sunset on Halloween from her home on Lake Andrew. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Fall leaves and lake
27/80: Cindy Storhaug took this photo of the fall colors reflected in Lake Andrew on the morning of Oct. 10, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Dog by Big Ole
28/80: Marcia Gae Schmitt took this photo of her dog, Mya, at Big Ole Central Park in Alexandria on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022.
Fall leaves
29/80: Christine Hollermann took this photo of colorful maple leaves on a trail at Lake Carlos State Park on Oct. 11, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Gruber MilkyWay.jpg
30/80: Elton Gruber took this photo of the Milky Way in the night sky near his home in Alexandria on Sept. 29. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Colorful sunset
31/80: Sheila Ray took this photo of a sunset by Bird Lake near Osakis on Sept. 19. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Sunset over lake
32/80: Bob Ritlinger took this photo of the sunset over Lake Darling on July 16. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Turtle on road
33/80: Hannah Rooney took this photo of a young snapping turtle on the road while on an evening walk near Maple Lake on Sept. 19. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Family of loons
34/80: Josh Eddy took this photo of a group of loons that came right up to his boat while fishing on Lake Taylor on July 26. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Campers with northern lights
35/80: Aja Mayer took this photo of the northern lights at about midnight while camping north of Alexandria on Saturday, Sept. 4. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Rainbow over lake
36/80: Debra Baumann took this photo from her dock of a rainbow over Lake Ida after a small rainstorm on Aug. 18. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
girl eating at fair
37/80: Jill Ellison of Duluth took this photo of her daughter, Tova, eating her first rosette at the Douglas County Fair on Friday, August 19. Tova is the granddaughter of Marc and Sue Lundeen of Brandon. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Clouds shaped like a fire-breathing dragon
38/80: Phil Amundson took this photo of clouds shaped like a fire-breathing dragon at sunset near Lowry in July.
Bumble bee on flowers
39/80: Jessie Blanchard took this photo of a bumble bee on a wisteria flower in the gardens near her home in Alexandria on June 20. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Mother deer and two fawns
40/80: Marcie Vickerman took this photo of a mother deer and her two fawns north of Miltona on July 18, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Baby robin
41/80: Nine-year-old Grace Heyn took this photo of a young robin under the deck at her home on June 30. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
YMCA with rainbow at sunrise
42/80: Felicia Fredrickson took this photo of a rainbow above the YMCA in Alexandria in the early morning on July 11. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Deer in grass
43/80: Dorian Warner took this photo of a deer along County Road 11 on the west side of Lake Carlos on the morning of July 9, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Flag and sailboat
44/80: Rick Gail took this photo of a sailboat passing by the flag at his home on Lake Andrew on the evening of June 4, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Nest with baby robins
45/80: Norm Lenarz took this photo of baby robins in their nest by the front door of his house on Lake Moses on May 26, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Bird in dashcam
46/80: Dave Werpy captured this dashcam photo of a bird flying in front of his vehicle while on a trip to Marshall on June 4, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Flag and flowers
47/80: Julie Erickson took this photo in front of Alexandria City Hall on Flag Day on Tuesday, June 14. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Cardinal in tree
48/80: Philip Drown took this photo of a cardinal in a tree at his home in Alexandria on the morning of May 30. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Double rainbow over Maple Lake
49/80: Donell Nolting took this photo of a double rainbow on Maple Lake after the storm on May 30. The rainbow appeared to be shining above the area in Forada that had just been hit by a tornado. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echpress.com
Storm with lightning and tree on power line
50/80: Ashley Eckhoff took this photo of the storm on the evening of May 13. The pine tree in the photo is on fire from falling on power lines.
Storm clouds Miltona.jpeg
51/80: Emily Notch took this photo of storm clouds in Miltona on Thursday, May 12, 2022. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.


Snow on roof
52/80: Clifford Mogard took this photo of snow shaped like the state of Minnesota on his neighbor's roof in Alexandria on March 1. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Dog digging in sand
53/80: Jenna Zimmerman took this photo of her dog, Velzy, digging in the sand on the beach at New Port Beach, California, in March. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Girl with Easter snow bunny
54/80: Katherine Hoffart of Lowry took this photo of her daughter, Lyra, age 7, with the snow bunny she built on Easter. If you have a great photo, send it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Egret on beach
55/80: Jill Close took this photo of an egret on the beach at the Corazón Cabo Resort and Spa in Cabo San Lucas in February. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Snow sculpture of dog
56/80: Amy Schlosser took this photo of a snow sculpture she created of her daughter's dog on March 14. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Ice along Lake Superior
57/80: Dave Bittmann took this photo of the sun rising behind ice on the shore of Lake Superior at Tettegouche State Park on Mar. 7. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Frozen noodles with a fork
58/80: Nicole Frederick took this photo of a fork in some frozen noodles in her yard when the wind chill was minus 22 on Feb. 11. The noodles froze solid in about 20 minutes, she said. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Squirrel in snow
59/80: Scott Keehn took this photo of a squirrel in the snow on Feb. 22. The photographer watched the squirrel dive into the snow, borrow down 3 feet and bring up an acorn. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Boots in snowbank
60/80: Eileen Hanson took this photo, which she calls "surrendering to the winter," of boots in a snowbank in Alexandria. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Reflections at sunrise
61/80: Jennifer Zoller took this photo of the sunrise reflected in the windows of her family's home on Lake Osakis on Feb. 3. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Night snowstorm
62/80: Lyndsey Mindach took this photo from her front door during a snowstorm on the evening of Dec. 26. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com
Long Prairie River at sunset
63/80: Vicki Lorentz took this photo of the Long Prairie River at Lake Carlos State Park at sunset on Jan. 28. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Swans on a river in winter
64/80: Sherry Werner took this photo of a group of trumpeter swans near the dam on the Long Prairie River in Lake Carlos State Park on Dec. 30.
Sun dogs and cross
65/80: Pastor James Walburg took this photo of sun dogs with the cross tower at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Alexandria on Jan. 19.
Throwing hot water on cold day
66/80: Karen Bundermann took this photo of her daughter, Rylee, left, and her friend, Maddie Hochhalter, throwing hot water into the cold air on the evening of Jan. 2. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Mounsdon FrozenBoats.jpg
67/80: Lynn Mounsdon took this photo of two boats frozen in Lake Cowdry on Dec. 31. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Gruber snow.jpg
68/80: Elton Gruber took this photo of ice-covered branches sticking out of the snow in his yard in Alexandria on Dec. 25. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Erickson NorthLights.jpg
69/80: Tim Erickson took this photo of the northern lights shining over Smith Lake on Nov. 3.
Cunningham ducks.jpg
70/80: Marilyn Cunningham took this photo of ducks on Lake Cowdry on Sept. 20.
Norheim FoggyLake.jpg
71/80: Jason Norheim took this photo of people fishing on Potato Lake near Park Rapids on the morning of Oct. 17.
Foner MoonClouds.jpg
72/80: Lorene Foner took this photo of the moon shinning through clouds at night on Oct. 21.
Meighan sunset.jpg
73/80: Bill Meighan took this photo of the sunset from a boat on Lake L'Homme Dieu on Oct. 22.
Paulson deer.jpg
74/80: Lindsay Paulson took this photo of three deer alongside a bridge near Crosslake in October.
Ruckheim sunrise oct.jpg
75/80: Charlie Ruckheim took this photo of a sunrise near Parker's Prairie in October.
Close cardinals.jpg
76/80: Jill Close took this photo of two of the eight cardinals that visited her bird feeder in Alexandria on Dec. 21 while it was snowing. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Klimek Swans.jpg
77/80: Alicia Klimek took this photo of swans trying to stay warm on Lake Geneva on Dec. 6 when the temperature was minus 4. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Johnson Fall Cat.jpg
78/80: Becky Johnson took this photo of her cat, Annie, taking a break from chasing leaves on Oct. 3 at her home by Oscar Lake. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Mcdonald Geneva Sunrise.jpg
79/80: Ken Mcdonald took this photo of the sunrise over Lake Geneva on Dec. 1. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.
Trana Alex from above.jpg
80/80: Marvin Trana took this photo of the airport and Lake Winona with lakes Geneva and Victoria in the background while flying over Alexandria on Nov. 30. If you have a great photo, email it to Lowell Anderson at landerson@echopress.com.

ADVERTISEMENT

