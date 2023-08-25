6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Photo galleries from the Douglas County Fair

Here are some of the photos taken by Echo Press photographers during the 2023 Douglas County Fair in Alexandria

Kids on fair ride
Rhett Folger, left, and James Rahn hang on while spinning on the Sizzler ride at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Today at 11:31 AM
DSC_0940.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment
Photos of entertainment at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
2h ago
DSC_5554.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Rides
Photos of rides at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
1h ago
DSC_5091.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Animals and misc.
Photos of animals and more at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
1h ago

