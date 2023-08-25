6 months – only $2
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Photo galleries from the Douglas County Fair
Here are some of the photos taken by Echo Press photographers during the 2023 Douglas County Fair in Alexandria
Rhett Folger, left, and James Rahn hang on while spinning on the Sizzler ride at the Douglas County Fair in Alexandria on Friday, August 18, 2023.
Lowell Anderson / Alexandria Echo Press
Today at 11:31 AM
Arts and Entertainment
Entertainment
Photos of entertainment at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
2h ago
Arts and Entertainment
Rides
Photos of rides at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
1h ago
Arts and Entertainment
Animals and misc.
Photos of animals and more at the 2023 Douglas County Fair
1h ago
What To Read Next
Arts and Entertainment
Knute Nelson in Alexandria celebrates 75 years with community picnic
22h ago
·
By
Lowell Anderson
Arts and Entertainment
Adam Hammer to perform at Alexandria's Saturday Art Market
1d ago
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Arts and Entertainment
Salty Dogs to wrap up the 2023 courthouse concerts in Alexandria
3d ago
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Get Local
Local News and Sports
News
Alexandria superintendent reviews policy for questionable material in classrooms, library
1d ago
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Prep
Swim and Dive: Alexandria girls start season with win over Little Falls
13h ago
·
By
Jake Sutherlin
Prep
Volleyball: Cardinals bring back solid core
22m ago
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Soccer: Alex boys expecting growth in 2023
1h ago
·
By
Jake Sutherlin
