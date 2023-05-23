99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Nathan's Oldtime Band kicks off courthouse concert season May 25

The Thursday concerts start at 7 p.m.

1 Nathans Old Time Band May 25.jpg
Nathan Neuman, leader of Nathan's Oldtime Band (Contributed)
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 12:47 PM

ALEXANDRIA — Nathan's Oldtime Band will fire up the concertina to entertain crowds at the season's first Concert on the Courthouse lawn at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.

The band, started in 2012, plays polka, country, waltzes, and two-step for many central Minnesota fairs and festivals. They promote old-time music to bring together all age groups and to have fun.

Nathan Neuman, the leader, plays the concertina, the chromatic button accordion, organ and guitar. At previous concerts, he has danced around the courthouse lawn while playing the sousaphone. He's also played the trumpet and the accordion at the same time. He plays all the instruments in his third solo CD, "Nathan Neuman plays The Dutchman Style."

Neuman says polka is his favorite genre, and he especially likes the Polish-style and Chicago-style polkas. His favorite polka is "Apple, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie."

This is the sixth time the band has been chosen to play one of the courthouse lawn concerts.

Here is the entire season lineup: May 26: Canyon Cowboys; June 2: Kat Blue Band; June 9: Crystal Breeze; June 16: WoodPicks; June 23:Buddy Holly Tribute; June 30: Ring of Kerry; July 4: Special Patriotic Concert; July 7: Holy Rocka Rollaz; July 14: White Sidewalls; July 21: Shalo Lee Band; July 28: Hard Days Night-Beatles; Aug. 4: Front Fenders; Aug. 11: Robby Vee; Aug. 18: Salty Dogs; Aug. 25: Red Letter Band.

