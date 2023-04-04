99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Music lights up Wood Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph

The event includes live music, food and beverages, and runs Wednesdays from May 17 through Sept. 13.

A man and woman perform music on stage
Dave Lumley, left, and Jen Lamb perform at a Wood Fired Wednesday event in August 2022 at the Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph. The events feature live music, food and beverages.
Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center
Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
April 04, 2023 at 4:51 PM

ST. JOSEPH — The sounds of acoustic local music will be in the air in St. Joseph every Wednesday this summer.

Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center announced the lineup for its seventh summer season of Wood Fired Wednesdays. The event features live music, food and beverages, owner Randy Schmitz said. The first event is May 17, with the band Trace Elements.

This year, Rolling Ridge is offering new appetizers, signature pizzas, monthly specialty pizzas, signature drinks, an expanded craft beer selection and locally-crafted desserts and stem bars.

People sit around a long table with food and drinks
Guests enjoy food, beverages and local music at a Wood-Fired Wednesday event at the Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph.
Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

The event started as a casual open house for potential couples looking at the event center for a wedding venue. It grew into a community event. With COVID, organizers had to retool the event and get creative, but its outdoor venue proved perfect for the pandemic.

“We had lots of room and space to move around,” Schmitz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wood Fired Wednesdays events boast a casual feel.

“Some people come specifically for the music. Some people come specifically to hang out and be with people,” Schmitz said.

Uncooked pizzas await a wood-fired oven
Uncooked pizzas await the wood-fired oven that's part of Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center's Wood-Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph. The events feature live music, food and beverages.
Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

Organizers are intentional about the lineup.

“We wanted to keep things local,” Schmitz said.

Many acts are made up of larger bands, who come to Rolling Ridge and do a scaled-down, acoustic-style version of their catalog. The artists do a mix of original music and covers, which is a little unique for St. Cloud, which tends to favor cover bands.

Schmitz realizes his event competes directly with the Summertime By George summer concert series in St. Cloud. But that’s OK, he said.

“There can be more than one thing going on at a time,” Schmitz said. “Ours is a totally different vibe.”

A barn with a patio is shown with groups of people sitting at tables
The Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph has announced the lineup for this summer’s Wood-Fired Wednesdays. The event features live music, food and beverages.
Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

Wood Fired Wednesdays is smaller, by design. It has a cover charge, which grew out of COVID. Organizers need to limit the number of people in the venue to comply with the law, but also needed to support the costs of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It helps limit the amount of people each week, so it doesn’t get too large,” Schmitz said. “It’s a cozy, casual environment.”

2023 lineup

  • May 17: Trace Elements
  • May 24: Locals
  • May 31: Dave Lumley
  • June 7: Walter’s Wheelhouse
  • June 14: Galaxy Road
  • June 21: Andy Austin
  • June 28: Adam Hammer
  • July 5: Kat Blue
  • July 12: Galaxy Road
  • July 19: Switch Unplugged
  • July 26: Dave and Lara Duo
  • Aug. 2: Locals
  • Aug. 9: Trace Elements
  • Aug. 16: Andy Austin
  • Aug. 23: Radio Nation Unplugged
  • Aug. 30: Maddy Braun
  • Sept. 6: AJ Spoff
  • Sept. 13: Hero and the Villian

If you go …

What: Wood Fired Wednesdays.

When: 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-Sept. 13. Digital Encore DJ entertains from 4 to 6 p.m.; live acoustic music from local artists follows from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be on the lawn, closer to the barn and patio. Food includes appetizers, salads, street tacos and gluten-free crusts. Check out the full menu here.

Where: Rolling Ridge, 31101 County Road 133, St. Joseph. Event moves indoors during rain.

Cost: $5 entrance fee. Full bar service is available for cash or credit. Food orders are placed in the atrium.

Parking: Carpooling is encouraged. Parking in standard field parking lot and overflow. If full, park on the streets across from Stearns County Road 133, not on County Road 133.

Reservations: Limited number of VIP reserved tables available for up to 10 people; deadline is noon the day of the event. Cost is $300-$600, and includes entrance fees, appetizers, food and beverage tokens. Register here.

More: No pets or small children, ages 16 plus only. You cannot bring your own food and beverages. Find details at rollingridgeevents.com/woodfirewednesdays or facebook.com/Woodfiredwednesdays.

Stephanie Dickrell
By Stephanie Dickrell
Stephanie Dickrell is a reporter with St. Cloud Live, a news website covering Central Minnesota and the St. Cloud area. Stephanie has covered the St. Cloud area for nearly a decade, covering everything from city government and arts and entertainment to health care and social justice issues.

Stephanie welcomes your story ideas and feedback. You can reach her at 320-763-1226 or stephanie@stcloudlive.com.
What To Read Next
050623.N.BP.CHORALE - LEAD.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Bemidji Chorale to perform Mother's Day concert under new leader
May 06, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
m day 2023.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Mother's Day gift-making class for kids set for May 13
May 05, 2023 11:50 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
longform-young-1509728087.jpg
Local
Poet Kevin Young to present at Verse Like Water event
April 27, 2023 03:57 PM
 · 
By  Pineandlakes Echo Journal
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff