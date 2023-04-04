Music lights up Wood Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH — The sounds of acoustic local music will be in the air in St. Joseph every Wednesday this summer.

Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center announced the lineup for its seventh summer season of Wood Fired Wednesdays. The event features live music, food and beverages, owner Randy Schmitz said. The first event is May 17, with the band Trace Elements.

This year, Rolling Ridge is offering new appetizers, signature pizzas, monthly specialty pizzas, signature drinks, an expanded craft beer selection and locally-crafted desserts and stem bars.

Guests enjoy food, beverages and local music at a Wood-Fired Wednesday event at the Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph. Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

The event started as a casual open house for potential couples looking at the event center for a wedding venue. It grew into a community event. With COVID, organizers had to retool the event and get creative, but its outdoor venue proved perfect for the pandemic.

“We had lots of room and space to move around,” Schmitz said.

The Wood Fired Wednesdays events boast a casual feel.

“Some people come specifically for the music. Some people come specifically to hang out and be with people,” Schmitz said.

Uncooked pizzas await the wood-fired oven that's part of Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center's Wood-Fired Wednesdays in St. Joseph. The events feature live music, food and beverages. Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

Organizers are intentional about the lineup.

“We wanted to keep things local,” Schmitz said.

Many acts are made up of larger bands, who come to Rolling Ridge and do a scaled-down, acoustic-style version of their catalog. The artists do a mix of original music and covers, which is a little unique for St. Cloud, which tends to favor cover bands.

Schmitz realizes his event competes directly with the Summertime By George summer concert series in St. Cloud. But that’s OK, he said.

“There can be more than one thing going on at a time,” Schmitz said. “Ours is a totally different vibe.”

The Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center in St. Joseph has announced the lineup for this summer’s Wood-Fired Wednesdays. The event features live music, food and beverages. Contributed / Rolling Ridge Wedding and Event Center

Wood Fired Wednesdays is smaller, by design. It has a cover charge, which grew out of COVID. Organizers need to limit the number of people in the venue to comply with the law, but also needed to support the costs of the event.

“It helps limit the amount of people each week, so it doesn’t get too large,” Schmitz said. “It’s a cozy, casual environment.”

2023 lineup

May 17: Trace Elements

May 24: Locals

May 31: Dave Lumley

June 7: Walter’s Wheelhouse

June 14: Galaxy Road

June 21: Andy Austin

June 28: Adam Hammer

July 5: Kat Blue

July 12: Galaxy Road

July 19: Switch Unplugged

July 26: Dave and Lara Duo

Aug. 2: Locals

Aug. 9: Trace Elements

Aug. 16: Andy Austin

Aug. 23: Radio Nation Unplugged

Aug. 30: Maddy Braun

Sept. 6: AJ Spoff

Sept. 13: Hero and the Villian

If you go …

What: Wood Fired Wednesdays.

When: 4-9 p.m. Wednesdays, May 17-Sept. 13. Digital Encore DJ entertains from 4 to 6 p.m.; live acoustic music from local artists follows from 6 to 9 p.m. Live music will be on the lawn, closer to the barn and patio. Food includes appetizers, salads, street tacos and gluten-free crusts. Check out the full menu here.

Where: Rolling Ridge, 31101 County Road 133, St. Joseph. Event moves indoors during rain.

Cost: $5 entrance fee. Full bar service is available for cash or credit. Food orders are placed in the atrium.

Parking: Carpooling is encouraged. Parking in standard field parking lot and overflow. If full, park on the streets across from Stearns County Road 133, not on County Road 133.

Reservations: Limited number of VIP reserved tables available for up to 10 people; deadline is noon the day of the event. Cost is $300-$600, and includes entrance fees, appetizers, food and beverage tokens. Register here.

More: No pets or small children, ages 16 plus only. You cannot bring your own food and beverages. Find details at rollingridgeevents.com/woodfirewednesdays or facebook.com/Woodfiredwednesdays.