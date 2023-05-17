99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
More than 120 musicians to perform Beethoven's 9th in Alexandria

The Saturday, May 20 concert begins at 7 p.m.

Beethoven.jpg
Image of 1820 painting of Ludwig van Beethoven by Karl Joseph Stieler, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 11:54 AM

ALEXANDRIA — More than 120 musicians will fill the Alexandria Area High School Performing Arts Center this weekend to perform Beethoven's Symphony No. 9.

To perform this famous 200-year-old work — considered one of the world's major musical achievements — the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra will team up with the Central Lakes Symphony Chorale. It is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 20.

The symphony contains four movements and concludes with "Ode to Joy," Beethovan's homage to universal brotherhood. It is written in theme and variations form, each variation more complex than the previous.

The Central Lakes Symphony Chorale comprises more than 60 volunteer singers, who will sing their parts completely in German. Some chorale members are professional musicians, while many have sung in their high school and college choirs. Chorale members have been rehearsing weekly for several months.

The chorale will feature four guest soloists from Minnesota and North Dakota: Bass soloist Colt Lien, the director of choral activities at Alexandria Area High School, tenor soloist Joshua Lashinski a physical therapist who sang up in the St. John's Boys' Choir as a child, mezzo soprano soloist Karisa Templeton, on the music faculty at North Dakota State University, and soprano soloist Nicole Lambrecht, an assistant professor of music at Bethel University, and the chorale's rehearsal director.

The Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra consists of more than 60 volunteer musicians from across central Minnesota. It performs four large symphony concerts annually, as well as one intimate chamber concert. Brad Lambrecht, the artistic and music director since it formed in 2009, will direct the performance.

Tickets are available in advance at Cherry Street Books or in person at the door. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for students.

By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
