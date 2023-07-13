Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lifestyle Arts and Entertainment

Miltona Tornado Days runs July 14 through July 16

Parade, kids' games, craft and vendor event, music, food and more to take place during the three-day event.

Miltona_sign_0804LAd.jpg
Alexandria Echo Press file photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 1:14 PM

MILTONA — Miltona Tornado Days will take place Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

There will be food stands with Rose City BBQ, Rose City Bar & Grill, Wrap Shack, Ryan Busing mini donuts, Troop 496 concessions, coffee truck, kettle korn and city-wide garage sales.

Button drawings will also be held. Purchase a $5 button at local Miltona merchants to win cash prizes. A total of $2,000 total will be given away with $500 as the top prize.

Winners will be posted at LJ’s Food & Liquor and online at www.facebook.com/miltonamn or miltona.org. Prizes may be picked up at LJ’s Food & Liquor. Need not be present to win.

Below is the schedule of events:

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday, July 14 

  • Pork chop feed – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Miltona.
  • Family movie - “Free Willy” – 7 p.m. at the Miltona Community Center. Free admission but there will be popcorn, snacks and drinks for purchase.
  • J&L karaoke – 7 to 10 p.m. at LJ’s Food & Liquor.

Saturday, July 15 

  • Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H medallion hunt – starts at 8 a.m. clues posted at the downtown pavilion.
  • Miltona Science Magnet School 5K fun run/walk – 7:15 a.m. registration with an 8 a.m. start. Breakfast buffet – 8 to 10 a.m. at LJ’s Food & Liquor.
  • Farmers Market at the ball diamond – 9 a.m.
  • Messy chicken downtown – 9 a.m. until it happens.
  • Bounce houses – 10 a.m until noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at Miltona Science Magnet School. Admission is $1 for four times.
  • Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H brat stand – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miltona Custom Meats.
  • Craft & vendor event at the ball diamond – 10 a.m to 7 p.m.
  • Homemade pie & ice cream – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire hall meeting room.
  • Beer gardens downtown – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Town parade – noon
  • Corn hole tournament – 2 p.m. start
  • Kids’ pedal tractor pull – 2:30 p.m. start
  • Youth sporting event at the ball diamond – 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Axe throwing – 3 to 5 p.m.
  • Miltona Lions kids’ bike give-away – 5 p.m. Kids must be present to sign up Saturday. Four sizes of bikes, eight bikes, and two electric assist bikes to be given away.
  • Street dance with Shirts & Skins – 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday, July 16 

  • Pancake breakfast – 8 until 11:30 a.m. at the Miltona Community Center. $10 per person with kids 5 and younger free
  • Mount Calvary Church service – 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the downtown picnic shelter, please bring chairs.
  • Craft & vendor event at the ball diamond – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Short on Cash band – 2 to 6 p.m. at LJ’s Food & Liquor.
By Echo Press staff report
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Andria 0737.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season
5h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
9 Alabama Tribute July 13.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
July 13 courthouse concert in Alexandria to feature Alabama tribute
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
071622.N.PRE.Veteran340.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
‘5 greatest days of summer’ are this week
3d ago
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Andria 0737.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season
5h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
marijuanaplant.jpg
Local
Alexandria takes first steps to regulate adult-use marijuana
2d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
RelayFlags2.jpg
Community
Town 'painted' purple for Relay for Life of Douglas County event
6h ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Cole Haabala and Owen Gilbertson-PXL_20230609_144117437.MP.jpg
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria takes step forward in 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve