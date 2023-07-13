Miltona Tornado Days runs July 14 through July 16

MILTONA — Miltona Tornado Days will take place Friday, July 14 through Sunday, July 16.

There will be food stands with Rose City BBQ, Rose City Bar & Grill, Wrap Shack, Ryan Busing mini donuts, Troop 496 concessions, coffee truck, kettle korn and city-wide garage sales.

Button drawings will also be held. Purchase a $5 button at local Miltona merchants to win cash prizes. A total of $2,000 total will be given away with $500 as the top prize.

Winners will be posted at LJ’s Food & Liquor and online at www.facebook.com/miltonamn or miltona.org. Prizes may be picked up at LJ’s Food & Liquor. Need not be present to win.

Below is the schedule of events:

Friday, July 14



Pork chop feed – 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Miltona.

Family movie - “Free Willy” – 7 p.m. at the Miltona Community Center. Free admission but there will be popcorn, snacks and drinks for purchase.

J&L karaoke – 7 to 10 p.m. at LJ’s Food & Liquor.

Saturday, July 15



Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H medallion hunt – starts at 8 a.m. clues posted at the downtown pavilion.

Miltona Science Magnet School 5K fun run/walk – 7:15 a.m. registration with an 8 a.m. start. Breakfast buffet – 8 to 10 a.m. at LJ’s Food & Liquor.

Farmers Market at the ball diamond – 9 a.m.

Messy chicken downtown – 9 a.m. until it happens.

Bounce houses – 10 a.m until noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. at Miltona Science Magnet School. Admission is $1 for four times.

Spruce Hill Rangers 4-H brat stand – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Miltona Custom Meats.

Craft & vendor event at the ball diamond – 10 a.m to 7 p.m.

Homemade pie & ice cream – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire hall meeting room.

Beer gardens downtown – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Town parade – noon

Corn hole tournament – 2 p.m. start

Kids’ pedal tractor pull – 2:30 p.m. start

Youth sporting event at the ball diamond – 3 to 5 p.m.

Axe throwing – 3 to 5 p.m.

Miltona Lions kids’ bike give-away – 5 p.m. Kids must be present to sign up Saturday. Four sizes of bikes, eight bikes, and two electric assist bikes to be given away.

Street dance with Shirts & Skins – 8 p.m. to midnight.

Sunday, July 16

